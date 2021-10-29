Dyersville Beckman's Owen Huehnergarth runs the ball as West Branch's Wyatt Fiderlein makes the tackle in the Class 1A Football Playoffs at Beckman High School in Dyersville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Dyersville Beckman's Owen Huehnergarth runs the ball as West Branch's Carver Boelk makes the tackle in the Class 1A Football Playoffs at Beckman High School in Dyersville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Dyersville Beckman's Owen Huehnergarth runs the ball as West Branch's Wyatt Fiderlein makes the tackle in the Class 1A Football Playoffs at Beckman High School in Dyersville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Dyersville Beckman's Owen Huehnergarth runs the ball as West Branch's Carver Boelk makes the tackle in the Class 1A Football Playoffs at Beckman High School in Dyersville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If the offense isn’t clicking, it’s usually cause for concern — especially come playoff time.
But with the way Dyersville Beckman plays on defense, it could afford a little time to get settled in.
The Trailblazers were held scoreless in the first quarter, but their defense was once again phenomenal throughout. Owen Huehnergarth and company eventually found their groove, as Beckman outlasted West Branch, 24-7, in a Class 1A second-round playoff game at Beckman High School.
“The only people that get in our way on offense is us,” Beckman coach Mark Atwater said. “So, where do we pick up? It’s defense. We gave up some gadgets and things like that, but for the most part, they weren’t able to run the ball and that puts us in a good spot. I’m just proud of their effort once again.”
Beckman (10-0) will host MFL/Mar-Mac next Friday for the right to play in the UNI-Dome and a berth in the state semifinals. The Blazers beat the Bulldogs, 41-7, earlier this season, but MFL on Friday ended Iowa City Regina’s 20-game win streak on the road.
Huehnergarth, who finished with 225 yards rushing on 34 carries, gave the Blazers the lead with 1:53 remaining in the first half when his 1-yard plunge capped off a seven-play drive, sparked by a 47-yard run by Luke Schieltz.
Logan Burchard’s interception set up his own 28-yard field goal as time expired in the half to give his team a 10-0 lead.
The defense carried the first-half momentum right over to the third when Lane Kramer blanketed his receiver and stymied the Bears’ first drive with an interception just seconds into the half.
That set up an eight-play, 91-yard drive that ended with Eric Heinrichs’ 38-yard touchdown pass from Cayden Gassmann.
“We rely on Owen a lot, so when they found me tonight, it just felt good to be that guy,” Heinrichs said.
Leading 17-7, Gassmann and Heinrichs again connected midway through the final quarter on an 11-yard scoring pass to put the game away.
Huehnergarth, who picked up his 22nd rushing touchdown of the year, said his team will come into next week’s game with a chip on their shoulder.
“People always doubted us,’’ he said. “We were supposed to get fourth in our district and here we are undefeated. We just took that to heart. Ever since summer we thought we were a dome team and a championship team, that’s what we thought the whole way.”