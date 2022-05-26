The Loras College women’s track & field team will try to defend its NCAA Division III championship with 13 qualifiers today through Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Former Clayton Ridge prep Kassie Parker earned the No. 1 seed in the 10,000 meters, and the Duhawks have several other entries in position to earn all-American accolades.
On Tuesday, the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named Parker as its Midwest Region Track Athlete of the Year.
Parker has dominated since her cross country campaign and has not slowed down, crushing the Division III 10,000-meter run record at the Stanford Invitational in April with a time of 33:03.61. She enters the championship as the favorite in the event with more than a minute lead over the next ranked competitor. She also ranks second in the 5,000-meter run with the fourth-fastest time in Division III history (16:09.66).
Parker swept the 5,000 and 10,000 at the American Rivers Conference meet and placed second in the 1,500. She previously won the regional athlete of the year award in cross country and indoor track and field.
The USTFCCCA selected Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder as its Midwest field athlete of the year. The Dunkerton, Iowa, native is the only student-athlete in the country to be ranked among the top-5 seasonal performers in three field events: the hammer, discus and shot put.
Another former area athlete, Shullsburg, Wis., native Brianna Leahy earned the top seed in the shot put in her senior season at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Dubuque qualified in eight events, while UW-Platteville landed five qualifiers.
Here is a capsule look at each event, with the top seed and local qualifiers:
100 METERS
Top seed — Malissa Lindsey (Connecticut) 11.76.
Local qualifiers — 4, Gwen Orr (UW-Platteville) 11.89; 14, Alison Beeman (Dubuque) 11.95.
200 METERS
Top seed — Gina Dello Russo (Stevens) 23.98.
Local qualifiers — 2, Alison Beeman (Dubuque) 24.09; 4, Alyssa Pfadenhauer (Loras) 24.13; 11, Gwen Orr (UW-Platteville) 24.44; 15, Marion Edwards (Loras) 24.52.
400 METERS
Top seed — Madison Mulder (SUNY Geneseo) 54.57.
Local qualifiers — 3, Alyssa Pfadenhauer (Loras) 54.98; 12, Jackie Ganshirt (Warburg/Wahlert H.S.) 56.32.
800 METERS
Top seed — Esther Seeland (Messiah) 2:03.66.
Local qualifiers — None.
1,500 METERS
Top seed — Esther Seeland (Messiah) 4:18.28.
Local qualifiers — None.
5,000 METERS
Top seed — Ella Baran (Johns Hopkins) 15:49.09.
Local qualifier — 2, Kassie Parker (Loras) 16:09.66.
10,000 METERS
Top seed — Kassie Parker (Loras) 33:03.61.
Other local qualifier — 15, Shaelyn Hostager (Wartburg/Hempstead H.S.) 35:53.55.
100 HURDLES
Top seed — Birgen Nelson (Gustavus Adolphus) 13.71.
Local qualifiers — None.
400 HURDLES
Top seed — Emma Lawrence (UW-LaCrosse/ Benton H.S.) 59.98.
Other local qualifier — 8, Elayna Bahl (Loras) 1:01.48.
3,000 STEEPLECHASE
Top seed — Evie Miller (Trine) 10:06.26.
Local qualifiers — None.
4X100 RELAY
Top seed — Washington U. 46.07.
Local qualifiers — 3, Loras (Elayna Bahl, Alyssa Pfadenhauer, Stevie Lambe, Kelly Kohlhof) 46.48; 8, Dubuque (Annika Braaten, Alison Beeman, Ya’Mia Ailes-Primes, Emma Seipel) 46.98.
4x400 RELAY
Top seed — SUNY Geneseo 3:42.19.
Local qualifiers — 2, Loras (Stevie Lambe, Marion Edwards, Elayna Bahl, Alyssa Pfadenhauer) 3:44.17; 11, Wartburg (Wahlert grad Jackie Ganshirt on third leg) 3:50.86.
HIGH JUMP
Top seed — Jaidyn Appel (Tufts) 1,75 meters.
Local qualifiers — 2, Grace Alley (Loras) 1.74 meters; 3, Breya Christopher (Wartburg/River Ridge, Ill., H.S.) 1.73.
POLE VAULT
Top seed — Kathy Myrda (North Central) 4.0 meters.
Local qualifiers — None.
LONG JUMP
Top seed — Katy Nippert (WPI) 6.06 meters.
Local qualifiers — 13, Demetria Johnson (Dubuque) 5.81 meters; 18, Emma Seipel (Dubuque) 5.79 meters.
TRIPLE JUMP
Top seed — Isabel Maletich (Chicago) 12.55 meters.
Local qualifiers — 10, Harmony Creasy (Loras) 12.04 meters; 14, Breya Christopher (Wartburg/River Ridge, Ill., H.S.) 11.98; 22, De’ja Austin-Cherry (Loras) 11.83.
SHOT PUT
Top seed — Brianna Leahy (UW-Platteville) 15.34 meters.
Local qualifiers — 3, Skye Digman (UW-La Crosse/Platteville H.S.) 14.66 meters; 5, Kaitlyn Wilder (Dubuque) 14.59; 10, Brenna Noon (UW-Platteville) 14.05.
DISCUS
Top seed — Gabby Hicks (UW-Eau Claire) 49.21 meters.
Local qualifiers — 4, Kaitlyn Wilder (Dubuque) 47.22; 7, Skye Digman (UW-La Crosse/Platteville H.S.) 45.93; 18, Brianna Wilder (Dubuque) 44.07.
HAMMER THROW
Top seed — Kendra Noneman (Carnegie Mellon) 60.15 meters.
Local qualifiers — 3, Kaitlyn Wilder (Dubuque) 58.22 meters; 6, Skye Digman (UW-La Crosse/Platteville H.S.) 56.00.
JAVELIN
Top seed — Ava Nelson (Pacific Lutheran) 45.79 meters.
Local qualifiers — None.
HEPTATHLON
Top seed — Erin Pasch (DePauw) 5,041 points.
Local qualifier — 4, Grace Alley (Loras) 4,938.
