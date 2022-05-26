05132022-arctrackchampionships12-sg.JPG
Loras College’s Kassie Parker, a former Clayton Ridge prep, earned the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s Midwest Region Track Athlete of the Year for the third time in her career.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

The Loras College women’s track & field team will try to defend its NCAA Division III championship with 13 qualifiers today through Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Former Clayton Ridge prep Kassie Parker earned the No. 1 seed in the 10,000 meters, and the Duhawks have several other entries in position to earn all-American accolades.

On Tuesday, the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named Parker as its Midwest Region Track Athlete of the Year.

Parker has dominated since her cross country campaign and has not slowed down, crushing the Division III 10,000-meter run record at the Stanford Invitational in April with a time of 33:03.61. She enters the championship as the favorite in the event with more than a minute lead over the next ranked competitor. She also ranks second in the 5,000-meter run with the fourth-fastest time in Division III history (16:09.66).

Parker swept the 5,000 and 10,000 at the American Rivers Conference meet and placed second in the 1,500. She previously won the regional athlete of the year award in cross country and indoor track and field.

The USTFCCCA selected Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder as its Midwest field athlete of the year. The Dunkerton, Iowa, native is the only student-athlete in the country to be ranked among the top-5 seasonal performers in three field events: the hammer, discus and shot put.

Another former area athlete, Shullsburg, Wis., native Brianna Leahy earned the top seed in the shot put in her senior season at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Dubuque qualified in eight events, while UW-Platteville landed five qualifiers.

Here is a capsule look at each event, with the top seed and local qualifiers:

100 METERS

Top seed — Malissa Lindsey (Connecticut) 11.76.

Local qualifiers — 4, Gwen Orr (UW-Platteville) 11.89; 14, Alison Beeman (Dubuque) 11.95.

200 METERS

Top seed — Gina Dello Russo (Stevens) 23.98.

Local qualifiers — 2, Alison Beeman (Dubuque) 24.09; 4, Alyssa Pfadenhauer (Loras) 24.13; 11, Gwen Orr (UW-Platteville) 24.44; 15, Marion Edwards (Loras) 24.52.

400 METERS

Top seed — Madison Mulder (SUNY Geneseo) 54.57.

Local qualifiers — 3, Alyssa Pfadenhauer (Loras) 54.98; 12, Jackie Ganshirt (Warburg/Wahlert H.S.) 56.32.

800 METERS

Top seed — Esther Seeland (Messiah) 2:03.66.

Local qualifiers — None.

1,500 METERS

Top seed — Esther Seeland (Messiah) 4:18.28.

Local qualifiers — None.

5,000 METERS

Top seed — Ella Baran (Johns Hopkins) 15:49.09.

Local qualifier — 2, Kassie Parker (Loras) 16:09.66.

10,000 METERS

Top seed — Kassie Parker (Loras) 33:03.61.

Other local qualifier — 15, Shaelyn Hostager (Wartburg/Hempstead H.S.) 35:53.55.

100 HURDLES

Top seed — Birgen Nelson (Gustavus Adolphus) 13.71.

Local qualifiers — None.

400 HURDLES

Top seed — Emma Lawrence (UW-LaCrosse/ Benton H.S.) 59.98.

Other local qualifier — 8, Elayna Bahl (Loras) 1:01.48.

3,000 STEEPLECHASE

Top seed — Evie Miller (Trine) 10:06.26.

Local qualifiers — None.

4X100 RELAY

Top seed — Washington U. 46.07.

Local qualifiers — 3, Loras (Elayna Bahl, Alyssa Pfadenhauer, Stevie Lambe, Kelly Kohlhof) 46.48; 8, Dubuque (Annika Braaten, Alison Beeman, Ya’Mia Ailes-Primes, Emma Seipel) 46.98.

4x400 RELAY

Top seed — SUNY Geneseo 3:42.19.

Local qualifiers — 2, Loras (Stevie Lambe, Marion Edwards, Elayna Bahl, Alyssa Pfadenhauer) 3:44.17; 11, Wartburg (Wahlert grad Jackie Ganshirt on third leg) 3:50.86.

HIGH JUMP

Top seed — Jaidyn Appel (Tufts) 1,75 meters.

Local qualifiers — 2, Grace Alley (Loras) 1.74 meters; 3, Breya Christopher (Wartburg/River Ridge, Ill., H.S.) 1.73.

POLE VAULT

Top seed — Kathy Myrda (North Central) 4.0 meters.

Local qualifiers — None.

LONG JUMP

Top seed — Katy Nippert (WPI) 6.06 meters.

Local qualifiers — 13, Demetria Johnson (Dubuque) 5.81 meters; 18, Emma Seipel (Dubuque) 5.79 meters.

TRIPLE JUMP

Top seed — Isabel Maletich (Chicago) 12.55 meters.

Local qualifiers — 10, Harmony Creasy (Loras) 12.04 meters; 14, Breya Christopher (Wartburg/River Ridge, Ill., H.S.) 11.98; 22, De’ja Austin-Cherry (Loras) 11.83.

SHOT PUT

Top seed — Brianna Leahy (UW-Platteville) 15.34 meters.

Local qualifiers — 3, Skye Digman (UW-La Crosse/Platteville H.S.) 14.66 meters; 5, Kaitlyn Wilder (Dubuque) 14.59; 10, Brenna Noon (UW-Platteville) 14.05.

DISCUS

Top seed — Gabby Hicks (UW-Eau Claire) 49.21 meters.

Local qualifiers — 4, Kaitlyn Wilder (Dubuque) 47.22; 7, Skye Digman (UW-La Crosse/Platteville H.S.) 45.93; 18, Brianna Wilder (Dubuque) 44.07.

HAMMER THROW

Top seed — Kendra Noneman (Carnegie Mellon) 60.15 meters.

Local qualifiers — 3, Kaitlyn Wilder (Dubuque) 58.22 meters; 6, Skye Digman (UW-La Crosse/Platteville H.S.) 56.00.

JAVELIN

Top seed — Ava Nelson (Pacific Lutheran) 45.79 meters.

Local qualifiers — None.

HEPTATHLON

Top seed — Erin Pasch (DePauw) 5,041 points.

Local qualifier — 4, Grace Alley (Loras) 4,938.

