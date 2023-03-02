The Scales Mound boys basketball team pulled one victory closer to a return trip to the Illinois Class 1A state tournament with a 60-57 double-overtime victory over South Beloit in a sectional semifinal at Lanark.

Thomas Hereau dropped 23 points and Charlie Wiegel chipped in a dozen as Scales Mound reached the Sweet 16.

