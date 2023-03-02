The Scales Mound boys basketball team pulled one victory closer to a return trip to the Illinois Class 1A state tournament with a 60-57 double-overtime victory over South Beloit in a sectional semifinal at Lanark.
Thomas Hereau dropped 23 points and Charlie Wiegel chipped in a dozen as Scales Mound reached the Sweet 16.
The Hornets (30-5) advanced to play Fulton (26-9) at 7 p.m. Friday in Lanark for a second straight sectional championship. The winner will play the Elgin Sectional champ at 6 p.m. Monday at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb in one of four supersectional finals. The state final four begins March 9 at Champaign.
South Beloit bowed out at 27-6.
Recommended for you
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Dubuque 12, John Jay 0 — At Davenport, Fla.: Jake Cekander went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, and Hunter Hicks went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to pace the Spartans’ 12-hit attack. Kyle Radi and Brandon Watkins also had a pair of hits in support of winning pitcher Patrick Rafferty, who struck out eight and allowed two hits in five innings of work.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Augustana 1 — At Loras: Joe Horn put up 37 assists, while Corey Mayotte floored 15 kills and Dorian Fiorenza added 14 kills as the Duhawks improved to 11-1, 1-0 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. Jake Filotto and Mayotte contributed 14 and 12 digs, respectively, in the 25-11, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.