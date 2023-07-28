Paul Nienhiser finally found success on a track he enjoys visiting.

The Sprint Invaders Series driver from Chapin, Ill., won at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway for the first time in his career Wednesday night in a racing card held in conjunction with the county fair. He became the eighth different driver to win a Sprint Invaders victory in the nine years the series has put Dubuque on its schedule.

