Paul Nienhiser finally found success on a track he enjoys visiting.
The Sprint Invaders Series driver from Chapin, Ill., won at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway for the first time in his career Wednesday night in a racing card held in conjunction with the county fair. He became the eighth different driver to win a Sprint Invaders victory in the nine years the series has put Dubuque on its schedule.
Nienhiser earned $2,000 for his second victory of the season and first since the season kicked off May 28 in West Burlington, Iowa. He held off pole sitter Jamie Ball, of Knoxville, Iowa, for his ninth career win in the 25-lap feature.
Recommended for you
“We always love coming to Dubuque,” Nienhiser said in Victory Lane. “There are a lot of great fans here and we appreciate the atmosphere. We were kind of good early tonight, then had to work on our stuff a bit. I felt like we were pretty killer in the feature.
“I feel like this place owes me a couple. Jamie is a pro and had a really good car tonight. I could tell he was set for the bottom. We feel like the fast way around here is usually the top, even if the bottom is fast. We had a good racecar and that made my job a lot easier.”
Nienhiser, who started in the No. 4 slot and sits 11th in the season points standings, led for the bulk of the race and posted a green, white, checker finish. Ball ducked under Chris Martin, of Ankeny, Iowa, in Turn 4 on the final lap to move into second place.
Dustin Clark, of Angency, Iowa, finished fourth and Tyler Lee, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, took fifth.
Season points leader Colton Fisher, of Mediapolis, Iowa, dropped two spots from his starting position to place 10th. He holds a one-point lead on Ryan Bunton, of Morton, Ill., after Bunton took eighth on Wednesday night.
Spencer Diercks, of Davenport, Iowa, improved five spots from his starting position to win the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature ahead of Matt Gansen, the Zwingle, Iowa, driver who started and finished in the No. 2 slot. Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger; Denny Eckrich, of Tiffin, Iowa; and Brandon Schmitt, of Beaver Dam, Wis., rounded out the top five in the 21-car field.
Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., started the 15-lap IMCA SportMod feature in the No. 2 slot but moved up to win the 10-car event ahead of Cam Reimers, of Kelley, Iowa. Justin Becker, of Bernard, Iowa, placed third, followed by Cole Suckow, of Cresco, Iowa, and Kyle Hoffmann, of Benton, Wis.
Quinton Miller, of Independence, Iowa, captured the 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature after starting on the pole. Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill., finished second, followed by Dubuque’s David Crimmins, Michael Swenson, of Lone Rock, Wis., and Bernard’s Jared Miles in the 20-car feature.
The Dubuque County Fair will conclude Sunday night with the Julien Dubuque Classic at the speedway. The card will feature six classes — Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks and 4-Cylinders.
Pits open at 4 p.m., with hot laps scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free with general admission into the Fair.