Brewers Padres Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Colin Rea works against the San Diego Padres batter during the first inning Thursday in San Diego. 

 Gregory Bull The Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers selected the contract of Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea on Thursday and scheduled him to start on the mound later in the evening at San Diego, the team that originally drafted him in 2011.

Rea faced Nick Martinez in the opener of a four-game series at Petco Park and turned in a quality start in his first appearance for the Brewers since the end of the 2021 season. He went 5 2/3 innings, allowed one run on two hits, walked one and struck out six against a strong Padres lineup, and 49 of his 83 pitches went for strikes.

