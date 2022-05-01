The Prairie League figures to be as deep as ever this season after three teams finished the regular season tied for the best record, and a fourth won the season-ending tournament.
Bernard, Farley and Peosta all finished with 11-3 records in league play before Bellevue got hot in August and won the postseason tournament.
Here is a capsule look at the Prairie League teams, in order of last season’s finish:
BERNARD
Manager: Eric DeSousa, Riley Reed
2021 record: 18-15, 11-3 in Prairie League
Highlights from 2021: Runner-up in Bernard, semifinals in Bellevue and Worthington.
Key returning players: Riley Reed, Reid Rausch, Reis Rausch, Max Hoffman.
Key player not returning: Austin Brown.
Promising newcomers: Ted Weber, Jack Carr, Cooper Hummel, Charlie McCullough.
FARLEY
Manager: Paul Scherrman
2021 record: 34-18, 11-3 in Prairie League
Highlights from 2021: First place at Bellevue, second place at Farley. Made EIHL and Prairie League playoffs.
Key returning players: Andy Seabrooke, Max Pins, Brian Miller, Alex Vaassen, Craig Kerper, Robbie Anstoetter, Tony Anstoetter, Aaron Wulfekuhle, Aaron Saeugling, Derek Hardin, Hunter Westhoff, Brett Harris, Jack Clemens, Kannon Coakley, Kasey Coakley, Jakob Kirman, Justin Baehler, Justin McIntosh, Will Lawrence, Dan Kramer.
Key players not returning: None.
Promising newcomers: Danny Rogers, Brad Bockenstedt, Nate Dierickx.
PEOSTA
Manager: Quinn Baumhover
2021 record: 29-19, 11-3 in Prairie League
Highlights from 2021: Fourth place in Peosta, first place in Prairie League and Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League regular-season standings.
Key returning players: Nolan Baumhover, Brandon Lehman, Ryan Lehman, Luke Kuennen.
Andrue Henry, Brady Schiesl
Players not returning: Connor Grant, Nick Tuttle, Nate Ramler, Sam Goodman, Aaron Gross.
Promising newcomers: Garrett Baumhover, Brandon Bickford, JD Seigert, Ben Hefel.
ZWINGLE
Manager: B.J. Althoff
2021 record: 13-16 overall, 9-5 in Prairie League
Highlights from 2021: Made playoffs, third place at Bernard, fourth place at Rickardsville.
Key returning players: Isaac Evans, Travis Lyons, Craig Lyons, Lance Richardson, David Janes, Cade Reisner, Max Hansen, Maguire Fitzgerald, Collin Arndt, Andy Wurster.
Key players not returning: None.
Promising newcomers: Greg Bennett, Derek Tauber.
BELLEVUE
Managers: Chase Kueter, Isaac Sturm
2021 record: 22-14, 9-5 in Prairie League
Highlights from 2021: Prairie League Tournament champions.
Key returning players: Chet Knake, Jarred Koos, Jordan Ries, Chase Kueter, Jamie Kremer, Isaac Sturm, Corbin Ploessl, Luke Carroll, Reed Stumpf, Andrew Swartz, Jacob Formella, Doug Van Dyke.
Key players not returning: Marty Ploessl, Mike Kelly, Jake Schaefer.
Promising newcomers: Cole Swartz, Christian Prull.
EPWORTH
Manager: Tyler Hoerner
2021 record: 21-15, 8-6 in Prairie League
Highlights from 2021: Second place at Bellevue, third at Worthington, second at Richardville, second at Peosta.
Key returning players: Cole Perrenoud, Casey Perrenoud, Dylan Pardoe, Mike Brown, Ben Bryant, Carter Kluesner, Shane Bietzel, Ben Weber, David Fitzgerald, Mitch Gansen, Chris Gansen, Bryce Hoerner, Mitch Kramer, Alex McAleer, Nolan Haack, Kyle Bixby, Noah Then, Colin McDermott, Derek Hoerner, Tomas Nadermann, Hunter Overton.
Key players not returning: Brett Featherston, Gavin Nadermann.
Promising newcomers: Colin Krieter, Connor Krograman.
BALLTOWN
Manager: Joey Sigwarth
2021 record: 18-14, 7-7 in Prairie League
Highlights from 2021: Holy Cross Tournament champions.
Key returning players: Kyle Behnke, Luke Pothoff, Zach Sabers, Dave Schenck, Mike Schuster, Josh Smith, Mike Jones, Jimmy McDermott, Jack Jaeger, Charlie Jaeger, Owen Funke, Jon Willie, Jack Walsh, Kobe Meyer, Luke Sigwarth, Jonah Markham, Gavin Kramer, Ethan James, Connor Crabill, Taiga Sato, Tommy Specht.
Promising newcomers: Tyler Sauegling, Colton McIlrath, Pat Weber, Will Sullivan, Gage Bishop, Everett Redman, Alex Timmerman.
EAST DUBUQUE
Manager: Brandon Tashner, Nicholas Kluenser
2021 record: 8-11 overall, 6-8 in Prairie League
Highlights from 2021: The Braves doubled their win total from 2020 season.
Key returning players: Hunter Sherman, Nicholas Kluesner, Ben Kettering, Tyler Knight, Jacob Powers, Zachary Schulting, Tyler Hilby, Hunter Martindale, Jared Underwood, Corey Kramer.
Promising newcomers: Brevin Lee, Brody Tashner, Sam Huntington, Ethan Hefel.
DUBUQUE PACKERS
Manager: Michael Blake
2021 record: 7-14, 4-10 in Prairie League
Key returning players: Austin Clemens, Mike Zelinskas, Chris Tomkins, Johnny Blake, Christian Castro, Brandt Culbertson, Cody Roush, Matt Parker, Austin Bradley, Jakob Kirman.
Key players not returning: Tucker Mai, Christian Rosati.
Promising newcomer: Gavin Guns.
PLEASANT GROVE
Manager: JJ Connolly
2021 record: 9-22 overall, 2-12 in Prairie League
Highlights from 2021: Third place at Holy Cross tournament, second place at Pleasant Grove tournament.
Key returning players: Damon Jaeger, Marshall McCarty, Bryce McAndrew, Matthew Maiers, Conner Burk, Matt Schemmel and Tanner Donahue.
Key players not returning: Cal Vize and Jake Schemmel.
Promising newcomers: Colin Reuter, Brandon Birch, Isaac Then, Logan Burchard and Aiden Moeller.
HOLY CROSS
Manager: Tyler Ernzen
2021 record: 2-22 overall, 0-14 in Prairie League
Highlights from 2021: Defeated Rickardsville in first round of its own tournament.
Key returning players: Andy Ross, Marquis Dew, Zach Vickman, Lucas Lindowsky, Matt Potthoff, Zachary Prier, Brady Templeton, Connor Meyers, Max Miles, Jay Hollenback, Bradyn Delaney, Ryan Klosterman, Colton McIlrathe, Caleb Klein, Chad Welsh, Travis Kirby, Isaac Then, Logan Zarra.
Key players not returning: Isaac Then, Isiah Place.
Promising newcomers: Sam Besler, Landon Stoll , Nolan Schroeder, Craig Johnson, Jaydn Krause, George Chappa.