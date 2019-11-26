A Dubuque native owns the fastest street-legal car in the United States.
Rod Tschiggfrie and his team participated in the Street Car Super Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Speedway beginning last Wednesday. He entered his 1984 Hurst Oldsmobile named the Sorceress in the competition and recorded a speed of 203 mph on the eighth-mile run and 260 mph on the quarter-mile run.
The World Record was broken recently in Bahrain by a British team led by Andy Frost (263.47 mph). Prior to last week, U.S. Team Mad Max held the record for more than four years at 251.95 mph.
“Winning fastest street car has been a life-long dream of mine,” Tschiggfrie said prior to leaving for Las Vegas. “Now, we’ll have plenty of opportunities to qualify and it looks like, reach that dream this week in Las Vegas. This is really exciting for me and for the team.”
Vehicles in the “street car” division come equipped with creature comforts such as cup holders, a stereo, a passenger seat and more, so they often weigh as much as 600 more pounds than race cars. The Sorceress has received awards at car shows.
DUBUQUE RACQUETBALL PLAYER RANKED No. 1
IN AGE GROUP
Dubuque’s Patrick Fury recently earned the No. 1 ranking in the Iowa region for men’s singles racquetball players in the 70-and-over age group. The rankings are distributed by USA Racquetball and are based solely on a player’s performance against other players.
Fury earned the No. 1 ranking following the U.S. Open in Minneapolis in early October. Fury placed third in his pool at the tournament, the largest of its kind in the world.
SENIOR GRAD BROCK TO ENTER HALL OF FAME
The Iowa Association of Track & Field Coaches will enshrine Dubuque Senior grad Rob Brock in its Hall of Fame during ceremonies on Dec. 7 in Des Moines. He will be honored along with Marshalltown coach Tim Bell, Corydon athlete George Saling, North Linn athlete Ellen Reis, Cedar Falls athlete Faith Burt and Sioux City Journal reporter Terry Hersom.
Brock, a 1997 graduate of Senior, won state cross country championships during his sophomore and junior years, took third as a senior and placed fourth as a freshman. He led the Rams to the team championship in 1995 as a junior.
He won six state track and field championships, including the 3,200 all four years of high school, the 1,600 as a junior and the 800 as a senior. He is one of only two Iowa preps to win four 3,200 state titles and the first to accomplish the feat.
IHSAA HONORS KMCH’S SWISHER WITH MEDIA AWARD
The Iowa High School Athletic Association presented Jon Swisher, the sports director of KMCH in Manchester, with a News Media Award during halftime of Thursday’s Class 3A championship football game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The award is presented annually by the Board of Control to members of the media who have contributed significantly to the success of the Iowa high school interscholastic programs.
XAVIER, KENNEDY WIN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARDS
Cedar Rapids Xavier in the Mississippi Division and Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the Valley Division received the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Cliff Brees Sportsmanship awards. The awards reflect sportsmanship ballots cast by game officials in football and volleyball.