Dubuque Wahlert had a pretty simple game plan set up.
Run the football and play tough defense.
The Golden Eagles simply couldn’t have done either any better Friday.
Wahlert dominated on both ends of the field in a 49-0 drubbing of Clinton at Loras College’s Rock Bowl.
Wahlert used six rushing touchdowns and 350 yards on the ground to improve to 2-1 on the year. Clinton fell to 0-2.
“I really like the way we are playing defense right now,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said. “And I really like how we’re running the ball. So proud of the guys for wanting to improve those areas this week.”
Things couldn’t have started any better for Wahlert. And things didn’t change much as the night went on.
Will Poppe’s third-down sack of Clinton quarterback Jai Jensen forced the River Kings to punt from near their own goal line on the opening possession of the night.
Jake Brosius’ 25-yard punt return set the Eagles up inside the Clinton 30. Two plays were all Wahlert needed to jump on top. Gabe Anstoetter blasted straight up the middle for a 20-yard TD run with 9:36 left in the opening quarter for the game’s first score.
Wahlert’s second possession wound up looking much like the first. The Eagles again started inside Clinton territory and, like the first time they had the ball, wasted little time marching to paydirt.
And it was once again Anstoetter that capped the drive — this time with a 26-yard dash into the end zone, on which he went virtually untouched, to put Wahlert up 14-0.
“I was very happy with the way we started,” Marshall said. “We jumped out on top early and were able to carry the momentum all the way through.”
Anstoetter was phenomenal. The senior had a 31-yard run called back by penalty, but two plays later weaved through traffic for 40 yards to set up Wahlert’s third score — a 4-yard run by Ryan Brosius.
Anstoetter finished with 155 yards on just eight carries. All but one of his touches went for more than 10 yards.
Clinton’s offense, meanwhile, sputtered and mostly consisted of Jensen scrambling his way out of trouble against an overpowering Wahlert defensive front.
The River Kings put together their best drive of the game half late in the second quarter, but even that came to a screeching halt.
Clinton drove to the Wahlert 5-yard line, but two consecutive sacks forced Jensen to the air on fourth down. Landon Stoll officially killed the drive, intercepting Jensen in the endzone with just over a minute left before halftime.
Stoll’s heroics weren’t limited to defense. His 32-yard kick return to open the second half set the Eagles up yet again in Clinton territory. Anstoetter continued his reign also with two more first-down runs and Wahlert went up, 28-0, less than two minutes into the third quarter on a 20-yard TD run by Jake Brosius.
Clinton went for broke, faking a punt from deep in its end on it’s next possession, and it nearly worked. Jensen’s pass to a wide open Seth Dotterweich was off the mark, however, and Wahlert sent the clock into continuous mode in just four plays on another Jake Brosius TD, a run from 7-yards out.
That was the second of three Jake Brosius TD runs. His 9-yarder on the first play of the fourth quarter made it 42-0.
“(Scoring three touchdowns) feels great,” Brosius said. “But nothing’s going to happen without those blockers. They were amazing.”
Sophomore Bryce Rudiger got the start for Wahlert at quarterback, but shared duties with the incumbent, senior Charlie Fair, who’s still recovering from an injury.
Rudiger, though, got the lion’s share of the work under center. He connected with Seamus Crahan for a 7-yard score with 5:58 left for the game’s final points.