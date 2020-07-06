It took a while to get started.
But once Sunday night’s 15-lap IMCA SportMod feature got rolling at the Dubuque Fairgounds Speedway, fireworks ensued a day after the Fourth of July.
The race became a three-man show with Wes Digman (Cuba City, Wis.), Jerry Miles (Bernard, Iowa) and Gage Neal (Ely, Iowa) each trading the lead. By the time the checkered flag waved, the driver with the hardest luck at the Speedway this season got his.
Trailing Neal with three laps to go, Digman swept in front on Lap 13 and held off his two, hard-charging, co-pace-setters for his first win at the Speedway this season. Digman became one of six feature winners crowned on Sunday, marking the busiest night at the Fairgrounds this summer.
“Father’s Day 2015, when I won here last, there was three of us right at the finish, just like that,” said Digman, who wrecked his car during the same event at last week’s Fairgrounds races. “We’ve been getting seconds and third places everywhere we go. We’ve been real close. Just been working so hard and praying to the race gods.
“So glad to see it finally pay off.”
In a race featuring 18 drivers, the SportMod feature had two restarts with wrecks on the first turn twice to open the race. But as soon as everyone regrouped, it was smooth sailing — especially for the top three cars.
Digman took control with his No. 42 car through the first lap ahead of pole-sitter Grant Manthe (Beloit, Wis.). Miles in the No. 4 climbed up to second by Lap 2, and Neal joined the lead pack by Lap 5. Without a wreck over the final 10 laps, all three put major distance between themselves and the rest of the pack.
Miles grabbed the lead spot on the ninth lap after briefly falling back to third position on Lap 8. Three laps later, Neal swung up in front and pushed Miles to third. Digman held firm on the low line, jumping ahead of Neal with two laps remaining and beating his two closest competitors by less than a car length at the finish line. Miles placed second and Neal finished third.
“Right there to the finish line it was anyone’s race,” said Miles, adding he drove the last half of the race one-handed when his car kept popping out of gear. “(Digman) had a good run. All three of us, it could’ve gone to anyone. I gave her 110 percent.”
Earlier in the night, Lowden, Iowa’s Christian Jordan earned his first career victory by taking checkered in the 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature. Jordan earned the second spot through qualifying, took the lead by the close of Lap 1 and led the rest of the race while fending off Fairgrounds series points leader Dakota Simonsen.
Like Digman, it was a longtime coming for Jordan, who’s been really close to victory all season.
“We’ve been close a lot, just a lot of bad luck,” said Jordan, whose been racing since 2013. “Glad we could finally get it done.”
Ray Guss Jr. (Milan, Ill.) placed first in the 15-lap AIRS feature race, jumping all the way from the 16th spot out of 18 through qualifying. Zwingle, Iowa’s Matt Gansen placed first in the 20-lap IMCA Modified race, outlasting Bernard, Iowa’s Timmy Current.
Sunday’s final two features — the 4-Cylinder and Late Model — ended after the Telegraph Herald went to press.