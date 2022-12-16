Loras College has seen success on the national wrestling mat in recent years.
Now, the Duhawks are jumping in on the women’s side.
Loras announced today the addition of women’s wrestling as the college’s 25th interscholastic sport.
The program will begin competition in the 2023-24 seasons. A search for the first coach is underway.
“We are thrilled to add women’s wrestling to our campus,” Athletic Director Denise Udelhofen said in a statement. “I look forward to expanding opportunities for women in the sport of wrestling.”
The addition of one of the nation’s fastest growing sports comes during a period of rapid growth within the state of Iowa.
This winter marks the first season of an Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union-sanctioned season, and more than 2,000 girls across the state are participating at the high school level.
Iowa is one of 35 states to sanction girls wrestling, and according to a statistic from Loras’ announcement, the number of girls wrestling in high school nationwide has grown from 804 in 1994 to 31,654 in 2022.
Both of Dubuque’s NCAA Division III colleges now will have women’s wrestling after University of Dubuque announced the addition in October. UD also will launch its inaugural season in 2023-24.
Loras is the sixth American Rivers Conference institution to announce the addition of women’s wrestling, joining Dubuque, Buena Vista, Central, Simpson and Wartburg.
With more than half of the conference adding the sport, it now can become an official A-R-C sport.
“Women’s wrestling has been on our radar for some time. However, we want to make sure logistically we can be effective and it is a positive experience right out of the gate when adding to an already robust athletic department,” Udelhofen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.