Loras College junior Kassie Rosenbum added another honor to her collection on Tuesday.
The Guttenberg, Iowa, native and former Clayton Ridge prep became the first Loras runner to earn a United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Cross Country Athlete of the Week honor. A day earlier, the American Rivers Conference selected her as its female cross country runner of the week for the second straight week.
On Saturday, Rosenbum cruised to a 21:51.3 on the 6,000-meter course at the Dubuque Soccer Complex to win the Duhawks’ invitational meet by more than 3 minutes. Earlier this month, she set a new course record at Central College in winning by more than 2 minutes.
Rosenbum is a six-time A-R-C athlete of the week winner.
Mickelson earns national honor — Hawkeye Community College’s Sam Mickelson, a sophomore from East Dubuque, Ill., on Tuesday won the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Athlete of the Week award from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Mickelson rolled to victory at the 27th Annual Mustang Gallop, covering the 8K course in 26:33 to win by 35 seconds. Two weeks ago, Mickelson posted his second individual victory of his collegiate career, winning the Fighting Bee Invitational. He became the first Hawkeye Community College runner to receive the national award.
Both men’s and women’s cross country teams are currently ranked in the top five nationally, with the men at No. 4 and the women at No. 3 in NJCAA Division II.
Cooksley earns Heart honor — Clarke University junior Alana Cooksley, a Dubuque Hempstead grad, earned Heart of America Conference setter of the week honors on Monday. She led the Pride with 29 assists (5.8 per set) in the five-set loss to Grand View.
Felderman makes immediate impact — Breanna Felderman, a freshman from Dubuque Senior, has made an immediate impact with the Mount Mercy University women’s golf team. The Mustangs won their first three tournaments of the fall, and Felderman placed in the top 10 of all three. She tied for second at the Klocke Family Classic at Hunter’s Ridge Golf Course in Marion, Iowa; tied for sixth at the Graceland Fall Invitational in Lamoni, Iowa; and tied for 10th at the Mustang Fall Invitational, also at Hunter’s Ridge.