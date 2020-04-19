The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in Wisconsin schools closing their doors through the end of the academic year, thus canceling spring sports in the state.
The Telegraph Herald plans to honor those athletes who prepared for this spring seasons. Here is a look at what would have been the baseball season:
SWAL
MINERAL POINT
Coach: Jordan Tibbits
Last season: 27-1 overall, 14-0 SWAL, WIAA Division 3 state runners-up
Returning all-conference players: Grady Gorgen (sr.), Liam Stumpf (jr.), Justin Baehler (sr.), Isaac Lindsey (sr.), Grant Bossert (sr.).
Outlook: The Pointers were to be loaded again this season, behind Missouri State University recruit Stumpf. Stumpf, Gorgen and outfielder Dominik McVay all earned recognition from Perfect Game on its preseason honors teams.
FENNIMORE
Coach: Brent Sheckler
Last season: 10-4 SWAL
Returning all-conference player: Will Ahnen (sr.)
Outlook: The Golden Eagles graduated three all-SWAL picks in Maguire Fitzgerald, Derek Kephart and Trevor Wanek from a squad that took second in the league last season.
CUBA CITY
Coach: Steve Graber (19th season)
Last season: 13-11 overall, 8-6 SWAL
Returning letterwinners: Justin Hasken (sr.), Jaidin Simon (sr.), Brandon Brogley (sr.), Trent Schroeder (sr.), Riley Richard (jr.), Kobe Vosberg (soph.), Mason Reese (soph.), Jackson Soja (soph.).
Promising newcomers: Trey Barth, Ethan Belken, Dominic Hoerner, Tyler Jones, Connor McKinley, Zach Puls, Colton Tranel, Jesse Steger, Blake Bussan.
Outlook: The Cubans posted a winning record last year while playing a very young lineup. Graber hoped that would translate into an upper-division run in the SWAL.
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach: Isaac Stanton (1st season)
Last season: 13-9 overall, 8-6 SWAL
Returning starters: Adam Brand (sr., 1B), Jagger Mess (sr., 2B), Peerson Kephart (soph., P/SS).
Other returning letterwinners: Gavin Jochum, Colson Splinter, Jordan Stanton.
Outlook: The Wildcats looked to be in rebuild mode after graduating several key contributors from a year ago. Stanton looked forward to seeing how a young squad with a high baseball IQ could contend in a difficult conference this season.
DARLINGTON
Coach: Brad Solberg (6th season)
Last season: 8-10 overall, 6-7 SWAL
Returning letterwinners: Barry Schliem (sr.), Thomas Wessel (sr.), Carter Lancaster (jr.), James Hartwig (jr.), Cayden Rankin (jr.), Matt Ruf (jr.), Braden Davis (soph.), Hunter Hardyman (soph.), Brady Horne (soph.)
Outlook: The Redbirds figured to contend in the SWAL this season behind an experienced group of returners. While many players were expected to take on larger roles, Solberg really liked this team’s chemistry. Lancaster earned honorable mention all-SWAL last season.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach: Kyle Riemenapp
Last season: 4-10 SWAL
Returning all-conference player: Ross Havlik (sr.)
Outlook: The Panthers looked to build around Havlik, a talented left-handed bat and arm.
BOSCOBEL
Coach: Henry Bray
Last season: 1-13 SWAL
Returning all-conference player: Kolton Wallin (sr.).
Outlook: Wallin earned honorable mention all-league honors last season. The Bulldogs other honorable mention pick, Erik Ward, graduated.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach: Ryan Pedretti (1st season)
Last season: 8-2 in SWC, sectional finalist
Returning starters: Dylan Coleman (sr., P/SS), Jon Nicholson (jr., UT), Blake Bremmer (sr., 2B/P).
Other returning letterwinners: Ben Riter (sr., OF/P), Conner Smith (sr., C), Zach Mara (sr., OF/P).
Promising newcomers: Brady Russell, Chase Fisher, Kyle Quick, Jack Amundson, Aden McCluskey, Kyle MacEachern.
Outlook: The Blackhawks graduated 18 seniors, including several starters, last season but expected to contend again in the SWC. Prairie du Chien looked to continue what had been a successful all-around year of athletics at the school.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach: Randy Knight (1st season)
Last season: 7-10 overall, 3-6 SWC
Returning letterwinners: Austin Shaffer (sr, OF/P), Nick Cullen (sr., UT/P), Garrett Baxter (sr., P/1B), Aiden Sparkman (jr., INF/P), Dylan Prestegard (jr., INF/P).
Promising newcomers: Breyden Edge, John Drefsinski, Adam Bird, Josh Banfield, Logan Page, Isaac Coyier.
Outlook: Knight looked forward to putting a stamp on the program with a hard-working group that included strong leaders.
LANCASTER
Coach: Rick Place
Returning starters: Hayden Knapp (jr., P), Caden Straka (sr., INF), Dawson Bowen (sr., P/UT).
Outlook: The Flying Arrows returned three all-conference players. Straka and Bowen were first-team all-SWC selections a year ago, and Knapp was an honorable mention pick.
SIX RIVERS CONFERENCE
SHULLSBURG/BENTON
Coach: Donnie Manke (1st season)
Last season: 23-2, 13-0 Six Rivers
Returning starters: Will Lawrence (P/INF), Brandon Hoppman (INF/OF).
Promising newcomers: Austin Redfearn, Dawson Hamm, Nick Brant, Russell Hauser, Zach Woodworth.
Outlook: After running the table last season, the co-op looked to be in more of a rebuilding mode after graduating a senior class that had a lot of varsity experience a year ago. But this team excited Manke because of its athleticism, middle infield and baserunning ability.
BELMONT
Coach: Trevor Kattre (4th season, 30-39)
Last season: 17-9, 8-5 Six Rivers
Returning letterwinners: Riley Christensen, Brady Wedig, Luke Kamps, Cody Lindholm, Justan Ernst, Kolton Westemeier, Will Cutler, Shane Freiburger, Mitch Douglas.
Promising newcomers: Konnor Lancaster, Kolby Lancaster, Jesse Ruiz.
Outlook: The Braves returned most of their lineup from a team that advanced to the state tournament a year ago and looked to contend for a Six Rivers title.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach: Troy Dilley (4th season, 12-36)
Last season: 6-18, 5-8 Six Rivers
Returning letterwinners: Cole Crubel (sr., P/CF), Bryce Quick (jr., 3B/DH), Johnathan Hamann (jr., 2B/P), David Nies (soph., 1B/P), Logan Drone (soph., LF/P), Bryr Clark (soph., C), Ian Adrian (soph., RF/P).
Promising newcomers: Anthony Davis, Braden Crubel, Will Cooley.
Outlook: The Timberwolves looked to move up in the Six Rivers Conference this season with an athletic lineup with size and experience.
POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Coach: Tony Leibfried
Last season: 2-11 Six Rivers
Top underclassman last season: Ben Udelhofen earned second-team all-conference as an infielder.
Outlook: The Potosi/Cassville co-op graduated its top two performers, first-team all-conferernce outfielder Jaydon Carbone and designated hitter Kaleb Hauk, and were looking for improvement over last season’s finish.