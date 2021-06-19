DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Owen Huehnergarth always enjoys getting the upper hand in a rivalry game, no matter the circumstances.
Huehnergarth belted a tone-setting three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning Friday night as Iowa Class 2A No. 5-ranked Dyersville Beckman beat Cascade, 12-1, in five innings at Commercial Club Park.
“Even though they’re not in our conference, it’s still a huge rivalry and it seems like we play them to go to state in just about every other sport,” Huehnergarth said. “We’re all buddies with all of them, and you always want to have the last laugh when you play your buddies. So, this is still a pretty big win for us tonight.”
But, as Beckman coach Fred Martin noted, this game might have been decided Thursday night. The Trailblazers had a doubleheader at Marion postponed by weather, while Cascade went nine innings to beat Wilton. Beckman enjoyed a significant advantage in pitching depth.
“Anyone who understands the game, knows that’s kind of what happened here,” Martin said. “Cascade’s a really good team, and they have some quality arms. We just caught them at the end of a long week.”
The Cougars played their sixth game in five days in another night of hot weather.
“Our guys looked exhausted, and when we got down early, we kind of stayed down,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “We had to go a little deeper in our pitching (Thursday) night to win a conference game. We’ll take some time off this weekend and come right back at Monticello on Monday.”
Beckman (13-6) quickly jumped to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Luke Schieltz and Nick Schmidt led off with walks, and Huehnergarth blasted his two-out, three-run home run to right-centerfield.
“It was a full count, so I was just thinking about going the other way to try to drive in a run,” said Huehnergarth, a left-handed hitting catcher. “But he gave me one down and in, and I got a pretty good barrel on it.”
The Cougars (10-6) got one of those runs back in the top of the second inning. Mason Otting drew a two-out walk, took second on a Cass Hoffman single and scored when No. 9 hitter Justin Roling punched a single up the middle.
But the Blazers knocked out Cascade starter Hoffman in the bottom half of the inning. Cam Krapfl doubled to left center, Logan Burchard walked, and both runners advanced on Luke Siegwarth’s bunt. Schieltz singled to right-center to drive in a pair and stretch the lead to 5-1.
Cascade reliever Ted Weber wiggled out of a bases loaded jam when third baseman Eli Green charged a roller and retired Nate Offerman on a bang-bang play at first base.
Beckman added on in the third, when Bryce Boekholder reached on a dropped-third strike and scored from first when Burchard’s single skipped past the left fielder. Siegwarth singled through the right side to drive in the seventh run, then scored on a Schmidt single through the left side to make it 8-1.
In the fourth, Huehnergarth led off with a single and Nate Offerman and Krapfl walked to load the bases. Burchard cleared them with a triple to the gap in left-center and scored on an overthrow at third to make it 12-1.
“On an 0-2 count, I was just thinking put the ball in play and score a run,” Burchard said. “But I got one right down the middle, put a good swing on it and it went.”
Burchard scattered three hits and struck out eight in the five-inning complete-game win.
“The first few innings, I just wanted to command my fastball,” Burchard said. “As the game went on, my offspeed stuff started to click. I executed pitches, threw strikes and trusted my teammates behind me.”