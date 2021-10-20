Iowa’s two smallest classes will run state cross country qualifying meets on Thursday in hopes of reaching the state meet in Fort Dodge next Saturday.
In Class 2A, the top three teams and the top 15 individuals from each qualifying meet advance to state. In Class 1A, the top two teams and the top 10 individuals advance.
Here is a capsule look at today’s state qualifying meets involving area schools:
BOYS
CLASS 2A
ANAMOSA QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 1 Danville/New London, No. 2 Tipton, No. 14 Monticello.
Other teams in the field: Anamosa, Dyersville Beckman, Camanche, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, North Fayette Valley, Goose Lake Northeast, Starmont, LaPorte City Union, West Liberty, Wilton.
Ranked runners in the field: 11, Charlie Sieck (Starmont/West Central); 12, Ty Nichols (Tipton); 13 Troy Butler (Tipton); 14, Clay Bohlman (Tipton); 22, Maxson Foff (Tipton).
Other sites: Dike-New Hartford, Gowrie Southeast Valley, Orange City Unity Christian, Williamsburg.
CLASS 1A
CASCADE QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 4 Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran, No. 17 Hudson.
Other teams in the field: Conrad BCLUW, Belle Plaine, Calamus-Wheatland, Cascade, Central Elkader, Durant, Easton Valley, Garwin GMG, Isaac Newton Christian, Meskwaki Settlement, Wyoming Midland, North Cedar, North Tama, Clinton Prince of Peace, South Hardin, Springville.
Ranked runners in the field: 5, Isaac Natvig (Valley Lutheran); 14, Marcus Blount (Prince of Peace); 23, Adam Knepper (Cascade).
CLAYTON RIDGE QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 3 Maquoketa Valley, No. 12 Bellevue, No. 19 Clayton Ridge.
Other teams in the field: Alburnett, Clarksville, Gilbertville Don Bosco, Dunkerton, East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Janesville, Lansing Kee, Bellevue Marquette, MFL/Mar-Mac, Postville, South Winneshiek, Tripoli, Turkey Valley, Wapsie Valley.
Ranked runners in the field: 8, Payton Griebel (Bellevue); 10, Isaiah Kruckman (South Winneshiek); 13, Cy Huber (Maquoketa Valley); 21, Nolan Ries (Maquoketa Valley); 22, Aiden Onken (Bellevue); 27, Keaton Reimer (Clayton Ridge).
Other sites: Mason City Newman, Panora Panorama, Pekin, Iowa City Regina, Ridge View, Southwest Valley.
GIRLS
CLASS 2A
ANAMOSA QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 3 Monticello, No. 4 Tipton, No. 10 Dyersville Beckman, No. 19 LaPorte City Union.
Other teams in the field: Anamosa, Camanche, Danville/New London, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, North Fayette Valley, Goose Lake Northeast, Springville/Central City, Starmont, West Liberty, Wilton.
Ranked runners in the field: 2, Ellie Rathe (LaPorte City Union); 16, Alivia Edens (Tipton); 17, Emma Althoff (Monticello); 21, Lauren Youngblut (LaPorte City Union); 25, Maria Kruse (Beckman); 27, Ashley Flansburg (Springville/Central City).
Other sites: Dike-New Hartford, Gowrie Southeast Valley, Orange City Unity Christian, Williamsburg.
CLASS 1A
CASCADE QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 4 Hudson, No. 13 Elkader Central.
Other teams in the field: Conrad BCLUW, Belle Plaine, Calamus-Wheatland, Cascade, Durant, Easton Valley, Garwin GMG, Isaac Newton Christian, Meskwaki Settlement, Wyoming Midland, North Cedar, North Tama, Clinton Prince of Peace, South Hardin, Valley Lutheran.
Ranked runners in the field: 1, Noelle Steines (Calamus-Wheatland); 5, Addison Grady (Hudson); 14, Hannah Asche (Elkader Central); 23, Maddie Hansen (Hudson).
CLAYTON RIDGE QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 2 South Winneshiek, No. 9 Lansing Kee.
Other teams in the field: Alburnett, Bellevue, Clarksville, Clayton Ridge, Gilbertville Don Bosco, Dunkerton, East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Janesville, Maquoketa Valley, Bellevue Marquette, MFL/Mar-Mac, Postville, Tripoli, Turkey Valley, Wapsie Valley.
Ranked runners in the field: 2, Jalyssa Blazek (Turkey Valley); 3, Haley Meyer (Kee); 4, Billie Wagner (South Winn); 18, Holly Beauchamp (Marquette); 26, Allison Kettmann (Marquette).
Other sites: Mason City Newman, Panora Panorama, Pekin, Iowa City Regina, Ridge View, Southwest Valley.