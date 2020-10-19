Lily Schmidt adored the experience of running alongside, and competing against, former Dubuque Senior teammate Claire Edmondson.
So, when the opportunity arose for a Ram reunion in Iowa City, the senior standout jumped at it.
Schmidt committed last week to run cross country and track at the University of Iowa, joining Edmondson with athletic and academic scholarships for the Hawkeyes.
“It’s going to be great,” Schmidt said. “We never stopped talking. It was cool for Claire and I to see each other at different points of our careers, and being able to really lean on each other without being on the same team. We just really enjoyed supporting each other on different teams, and it was great having someone looking out for me from a distance. We have a lot of the same values in cross country and track, and if Claire’s having those values fulfilled at Iowa, then it will be a great fit for me also.”
Schmidt first made her impact with the Rams as a freshman, and she’s been one of the program’s top runners ever since in helping the program win its fourth straight Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championship last week.
“I know she was pretty excited to be offered a roster spot this summer by the coaching staff,” Senior coach Louie Fischer said. “That really kind of got her thinking that the University of Iowa would be a good fit. Lily is an incredible student as well, and the academic piece had to be the right fit. She had aspirations of competing at the Division I level, and to do so with her former and now future teammate, Claire Edmondson, is a cool thing, too.”
Schmidt is looking to major in the biological chemistry or pharmacy field.
“Claire committed last year and had great things to say,” Schmidt said. “It was great hearing her feedback, from someone that had a similar high school experience as me and thought I would have the same feeling there. I know I’m going to have people to push me on the team with some of the best girls in Iowa. I want to major in bio-chemistry or pharmacy, and Iowa is a great school for those aspects.”
Entering her freshman season with the Rams, Schmidt dealt with some injuries that have mostly stayed away until this fall. An ankle injury slowed her down mid-season, and before that came the coronavirus pandemic and cancellation of the spring track season.
“Lily is an incredibly optimistic person by nature,” Fischer said. “She’s very hard on herself with very high expectations, but she is also very good at focusing on the upside of things. She doesn’t dwell too long on the gloom and doom. It was very tough for her to be injured, and it had to be frustrating for her to sit for a few meets when she knew she should be competing.”
Schmidt bounced back with a strong performance at the Valley Divisional last week, finishing runner-up. After placing third overall at the 4A state meet last year, Schmidt and her Ram teammates have big goals ahead on Wednesday at the state qualifying meet in Dubuque, hoping to finish her career 4-for-4 in reaching Fort Dodge.
“The whole team went into this year looking to control the controllable,” Schmidt said. “No one expected this much craziness to happen, with COVID scares and injuries. It’s been stressful at times, but we’ve really come together as a team to achieve the goals we set at the beginning of the season. We set the goal of winning conference for a fourth straight year, and it felt really good to achieve that.
“The team is most important to me. I wouldn’t be where I am without their love and support. We’re feeling good, racing the best we’ve run so far, and that is so fulfilling. I couldn’t have asked for a better year.”