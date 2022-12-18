Michael Rhett Gilbertson had a hand in three victories on Saturday in leading the Dubuque Hempstead boys swim team to the team championship at the 11-team Clinton Holiday Invitational.
The Mustangs piled up 418 points to outdistance runner-up Sterling (Ill.) by 231 points. Dubuque Senior won four races and finished third with 161.5 points.
Gilbertson won the 500 freestyle in 5:09.14; anchored the winning 200 free relay that went 1:34.68 with Brandon Decker, Owen Leitzen and Abd Ul-Haq; and led off the winning 400 free relay that went 3:30.70 with Zach Wenger, Henry Gilbertson and Kyle Powers.
Hempstead also had five runner-up performances: Ul-Haq, Decker, Mason Lemm and Powers in the 200 medley relay; Decker in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke; Powers in the 100 freestyle; and Logan Westhoff, Leitzen, John Maloney and Lemm in the 400 free relay.
Senior opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:44.88 behind William Fry (backstroke), Zack Heiar (breaststroke), Jarret Herber (butterfly) and Walter Freund (freestyle). Heiar also won the 200 individual medley in 2:10.64 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.64, while Fry tied Muscatine’s Colin Millage for first place with a 57.08 in the 100 backstroke and placed second in the 100 butterfly.
Platteville/Lancaster 11th — At Beloit, Wis.: Titus Wunderlin (23.59) placed fifth in the 50 freestyle and ninth (53.52) in the 100 freestyle to pace Platteville/Lancaster (49) to an 11th-place team finish at the Beloit College Invitational. Waukesha South/CMA won the event with 372 team points.
BOYS WRESTLING
Mustangs claim title — At Fort Madison, Iowa: JoJo Lewis won the 220-pound title with five pins in six matches over two days, Mitchell Pins (106), Dawson Fish (138) and Josiah Schaetzle (160) each finished as runners-up, and Dubuque Hempstead won the team championship at the Fort Madison Invitational with nine of 14 wrestlers finishing in the top five.
Rams crown 2 champs — At Troy Mills, Iowa: Dubuque Senior’s Beau Healey won the 160-pound championship and teammate Cohen Pfohl mined gold at 285 at the Lynx Invitational.
Nathan Bietz won the 195 title and Aiden Salow was second at 285 for Maquoketa Valley.
Beckman Catholic’s Jake Schmidt was runner-up at 120.
Bobcats sweep bracket — At Waterloo, Iowa: Jagger McCool (145), Nevin Pins (160), Drew Burds (170), Logan Massey (182) and Derek Hoerner (195) each went 3-0, and Western Dubuque beat New Hampton/Turkey Valley (52-20), Cedar Falls (42-28) and Lisbon (44-30) to win the fifth-place bracket on the second day of the Battle of Waterloo.
Hiland wins title — At DeWitt, Iowa: Bellevue’s Jake Hiland capped an impressive two-week run with his third win over a ranked opponent and the 220-pound championship at the Saber Invitational. Ryder Michels was third at 285 for the Comets.
Maquoketa’s Jackson VanKeuren was third at 220.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Bobcats claim 2 titles — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Western Dubuque’s Gabriella McDermott and Adriana Shepherd won their brackets, and Sarah Roling, Kiya Steger, Josie Jecklin and Rachel Rhomberg claimed silver at the Cedar Rapids Prairie Winter Classic.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Annabel Blanchard won her bracket, and Kendra Rohner, Kenadi Frederick, Lydia Hefel and Katelyn Brokus finished as runners-up.
Rams split — At Waterloo, Iowa: Grace Merfeld (130), Karise Benson (155), Carly Hefel (100) and Zyla Wright (120) won two matches each as Dubuque Senior lost to Dallas Center-Grimes (43-34) and beat West Des Moines Valley (60-22) to place third in its bracket on the second day of the Battle of Waterloo.
Cougars 5th — At Wilton, Iowa: Kinzi Martin (125B), Leah Schwenker (170A) and Bayleigh Martin (170B) each finished runner-up as Cascade placed fifth at the Wilton Invitational.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shullsburg 54, Kickapoo 51 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Stella Spillane scored a game-high 16 points, Taylor Russell added 12 and Camden Russell had 11 as the Miners edged Kickapoo at home.
Galena 51, Winnebago 43 — At Galena, Ill.: The Class 1A No. 1-ranked Pirates (12-0) were led by 16 points each from Gracie Furlong and Addie Hefel, while Taylor Burcham chipped in eight. Class 2A No. 9 Winnebago was one of just four teams to beat Galena a year ago.
women’s basketball
Dubuque 59, Northwestern (Minn.) 53 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Dubuque Hempstead grad Morgan Hawkins recorded a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds, Kathleen Mathias added 11 points and nine boards, and the Spartans outscored Northwestern by eight points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 80, Northwestern 65 (Minn.) —At Stoltz Sports Center: Jaylin McCants netted 19 points, Keegan Zimmerman added 16 and Sam Kilburg 10 as the Spartans pulled away in the second half for a wire-to-wire home win.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Spartans go 1-2 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Dubuque defeated Huntingdon, 27-22, but fell to the University of the Ozarks, 21-17, and Augustana (Ill.), 30-12, at the Gator Duals. Tanner Higa earned two wins by fall and Jesus Sanchez contributed two victories for the Spartans.
Loras 4-0 — At Sandusky, Ohio: The Duhawks swept through the Gator Duals by beating Concordia, 22-19; Adrian, 54-0; Heidelberg, 44-6; and Otterbein, 42-9. Shane Leigel (184) completed a perfect 4-0 record on the day, while Wyatt Wriedt (285) went 3-0.
