Michael Rhett Gilbertson had a hand in three victories on Saturday in leading the Dubuque Hempstead boys swim team to the team championship at the 11-team Clinton Holiday Invitational.

The Mustangs piled up 418 points to outdistance runner-up Sterling (Ill.) by 231 points. Dubuque Senior won four races and finished third with 161.5 points.

