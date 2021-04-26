Bernard, Iowa, native Ashley Arlen is ready to prove herself once again.
The 31-year-old recently signed to play professional basketball in Huskvarna, Sweden, as part of the Wetterbygden Sparks.
Arlen last played for the Nottingham Wildcats in England, returning to the United States in April 2018. To help prepare for her return to professional basketball, she joined a semi-pro team out of Dekalb, Ill., called the Midwest Falcons and tried to join any local open runs.
“Sadly, there are not many options for female athletes in the area,” she said.
Looking back at her basketball career, so far, Arlen cited being inducted into the Wayne State Hall of Fame — first as an individual in 2017 and then as part of the 2011-12 team in 2018 — as her greatest accomplishment.
Despite being officially out of the game for a few years, Arlen felt that she wasn’t done with the sport just yet.
“It’s something I’ve been contemplating lately,” she said of her return. “When the opportunity to join Wetterbygden presented itself, I couldn’t pass it up. It is the perfect place and situation for my daughter and me.”
Arlen will be traveling to Sweden with her daughter, Amaia, 2, in August or September. She said that due to COVID-19, her travel date is up in the air. The season officially begins in September or October, depending on COVID-19 protocols.
With a season to prepare for, Arlen is most excited about “playing again — getting on the court and just being able to do something I truly love while I still can. And also traveling and living somewhere new with my little. She’s still so young, she may not remember it, but it will be such a great experience for us both.”
She attributes her longevity in the sport to her “desire to never quit. I’ve never been one to be satisfied or to settle, with anything I do — I just wasn’t ready to end my career yet … I think it’s important to show younger females and anyone that we really can do anything we put our minds to. Life is short — you have to do what makes you happy and never stop chasing those dreams.”