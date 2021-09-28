Sorry, an error occurred.
Kylie Reuter floored 17 kills and added five blocks and three ace serves as the Potosi volleyball team swept Shullsburg, 25-11, 25-17, 25-11, on Monday night in Potosi, Wis.
Emily Bierman added 29 assists for the Chieftains, while Mykaylia Bauer chipped in 19 digs.
River Ridge 3, Cassville 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Payton Millin hit for 12 kills and Samantha Stagman had 17 assists as the Timberwolves swept, 25-16, 25-13, 25-11.
Wildcats go 2-1 — At Benton, Wis.: Alisa Ramaker delivered 48 assists as Southwestern beat Cassville and Argyle, but lost to Shullsburg, at the Benton tournament on Saturday.