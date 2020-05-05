Hopes of a girls golf season were dashed last month when the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa High School Athletic Association, canceled the spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a look at how area teams in Iowa would have looked this season:
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURGCoach — Alex Hanna
Key players — Maddy Streicher (Jr.), Mariah Zittergruen (Sr.), Maci Pritchard (Sr.), Rose Heuchelin (Sr.)
Outlook — The Vikings were looking ahead to a promising season behind a deep 13-player roster, led by the terrific Maddy Streicher. As a sophomore last spring, Streicher fired an 85-81—166 to finish fifth overall at the Class 1A state meet. With another year of experience, Streicher was poised to land in the top five again, if not make a run at a state championship. She’ll be back and even hungrier to reach that level in 2021.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Mark Ruden
Key players — Audrey Wedeking (Jr.), Adrian Humphrey (Soph.)
Outlook — The Comets were young last season and hoped to continue improving with another year of experience under their belts. Audrey Wedeking was the top player returning, with Adrian Humphrey providing another solid scorer. Both will be back next season.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Jordan Albertsen
Key players — Beatrice Kemp (Jr.), Hannah Sieverding (Sr.), Kelsey Gerlach (Jr.)
Outlook — With three players on the roster, the Mohawks are small in numbers but big on potential. Beatrice Kemp reached the Class 1A regional final as a sophomore last spring, while Hannah Sieverding was just one stroke away from qualifying for the regional final. These Mohawks had expectations this season of competing for a state opportunity.
CASCADE
Coach — Jeff Morreim
Key players — Claire Knepper (Jr.), Sam Frasher (Jr.), Emily Conlin (Jr.), Lillian Bruns (Soph.)
Outlook — The Cougars graduated two seniors from last season in Kate Manternach and Ava Morreim, and a trio of juniors — Claire Knepper, Sam Frasher and Emily Conlin — were poised to improve their scores and lead the way. Still young, the Cougars should be back and in good shape for next spring.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Scott Kelly
Key players — Claire Krapfl (Sr.), Savannah Meyer (Jr.), Destiny Kemp (Soph.), Kailee Zapf (Soph.)
Outlook — The Eagles were looking to regroup and unveil a fresh lineup this spring following the departure of Courtney Olson, one of the greatest players in program history who qualified for state in all four seasons of her career — including three top-five finishes. The Eagles were eager to prove themselves this season.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Jim Sheston
Key players — Haley LeGrand (Sr.), Kennedy Arens (Jr.), Sydnie Reitzler (Jr.), Kiersten Schmitt (Soph.)
Outlook — After capturing the program’s third state team championship in 2015, the Trailblazers have been in a stretch of rebuilding with youth. That trend was set to continue this spring, with three upperclassmen and six sophomores. While Beckman will graduate one senior in Haley LeGrand, they’re in a position to return most of its lineup next year.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Teri Taylor
Key players — Allison Tubbs (Jr.), Natalie Ehlinger (Jr.), Claire Chapin (Soph.), Attalina Judd (Soph.)
Outlook — The Cardinals are another young squad in the area looking for experience this spring, having graduated last year’s leader — Carlene Paul, who tied for 35th place at the Class 3A state meet last season. Without a senior on the roster, Maquoketa will have everyone back next season.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Tim Andrews
Key players — Erika Supple (Sr.), Jordyn LeGassick (Jr.), Madeline Gellersen (Jr.), Mianna Gosche (Soph.)
Outlook — The Wildcats placed eighth in the team standings at the Class 1A state meet last season, powered by five seniors in the lineup. The lone returner from that state squad, Erika Supple, would have been back to lead as a senior this spring. Supple finished 46th at state as a junior.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Brett Mather
Key players — Allison Collier (Sr.), Macey Kleitsch (Sr.), Leah Wegmann (Sr.), Lauren Hoefer (Jr.)
Outlook — With three seniors and three juniors in the lineup, the Hawks were primed to display a veteran lineup this season. How the players improved as the year progressed would have been the deciding factor in regional success.