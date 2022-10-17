Marcus Brannman became the latest beneficiary of the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ attention to detail.

Brannman, a 5-foot-11, 176-pound native of Bromma, Sweden, stopped all 33 shots he faced Saturday night to backstop the Saints to a 2-0 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers at Mid-American Energy Rec Plex in West Des Moines, Iowa. He beat countryman Max Lundgren, an Angelholm native who finished with 24 saves.

