Marcus Brannman became the latest beneficiary of the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ attention to detail.
Brannman, a 5-foot-11, 176-pound native of Bromma, Sweden, stopped all 33 shots he faced Saturday night to backstop the Saints to a 2-0 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers at Mid-American Energy Rec Plex in West Des Moines, Iowa. He beat countryman Max Lundgren, an Angelholm native who finished with 24 saves.
“We’ve been working all week on trying to manage the game and not allowing our opponents to have their scoring chances, and tonight we did exactly what we practiced,” said Brannman, who improved to 2-1-0 with a 1.82 goals against average and .937 save percentage while earning his first USHL shutout. “We didn’t give them too many chances, and we managed to keep them to the outside most of the night.
“I’m really happy with the way the guys played in front of me tonight. The defensemen and the forwards played really well tonight and helped me out a lot. It felt good to get the win, but it felt even better for it to be a team shutout.”
Mikey Burchill and Ryan St. Louis factored in both goals to spoil the Buccaneers’ debut in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup series. Just last month, Des Moines joined Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo in the season-long battle for the traveling trophy that determines USHL supremacy among those four Iowa teams.
“Tonight is a real credit to the guys for buying into what we’re trying to teach defensively,” Saints first-year head coach Kirk MacDonald said. “When we were playing them 5-on-5, we didn’t give them much, and our back pressure and tracking took away any odd-man rushes they might have had. As we build more and more confidence, they’ll see it will translate into scoring more goals.
“We’ve had two very good weeks of practice the last two weeks, and it’s led to two good performances in the games on the weekend. We’re getting a little better each week. That’s the rewarding part of the job, especially with everything being on the road for past six weeks and a couple more ahead of us.”
The Saints have practiced on a daily basis in Madison and will play their first eight USHL games away from home until Mystique Community Ice Center completes renovations in early November.
The Saints (3-2-0) took advantage of a Des Moines (2-2-1) line change to score the first goal of the game 15:09 into the second period. Jayden Juvenile retreated to the left faceoff circle in his own zone, recognized the line change and quickly wired a headman pass to St. Louis on the right wing near the Des Moines blue line.
St. Louis muscled his way around defenseman Owen West to create a short breakaway on Lundgren and made a few shifty moves at the top of the blue paint. Lundgren made the initial save, but Burchill swooped in and chipped the puck over the prone goalie from the blue paint for his second goal of the season.
Burchill doubled the lead just 33 seconds into the third period with his third goal of the season. St. Louis pokechecked the puck from Des Moines’ Davis Borozinskis at center ice to create a 2-on-1 with Burchill. St. Louis skated along the left wing into the Des Moines zone before sliding a centering pass to Burchill on the forehand, and Burchill quickly tapped the puck past a prone Lundgren.
“Playing on a line with Ryan St. Louis is pretty easy. He’s actually pretty good at hockey,” Burchill deadpanned. “It’s unreal. He’s the smartest player I’ve ever played with, which makes my life a lot easier. He knows exactly where to be all the time, and, if I need to fix something, he knows how to fix it. It’s so nice to have him by my side.
“There’s no pressure playing with him, either. If you don’t score, he’ll say, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll get the next one.’ He lets me play stress-free, which I love.”
Although Des Moines finished with a 33-26 advantage in shots, the Saints controlled much of the play territorially. Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play.
“We played a really solid game, and Marcus stood on his head,” St. Louis said. “This is something we can build on, and hopefully we’ll keep the train rolling next weekend.”
The Saints continue their season-opening eight-game road trip next weekend by playing at USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program on Friday night and at Muskegon on Saturday night.
