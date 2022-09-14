April Elsbernd can’t really remember her first win as University of Dubuque volleyball coach in 2009.
Her 200th career victory with the Spartans on Wednesday night will be hard to forget, though.
With a raucous crowd that included a Spartans student section proudly displaying large cardboard cutouts of her smiling face, Elsbernd notched the milestone win as the Spartans outlasted crosstown rival Loras College in a thriller at Stoltz Sports Center, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 13-25, 15-13.
“You know, I don’t think I can remember win No. 1,” said Elsbernd, a native of Calmar, Iowa, and graduate of South Winneshiek High School. “Those first 100 wins I can’t even really remember. It took a lot longer to get to 100 than it did to get to 200. It’s really a testament to the women in this program who’ve really bought in to our culture and really believed.”
Emma Powell delivered 13 kills and 28 digs, Darby Hawtrey floored 16 kills with 13 digs, Payton Uptagraft added 10 kills and Maegan Brylski finished with 36 assists as the Spartans (5-5) proved clutch in bringing their coach No. 200 in her 14th season leading the UD bench.
“She is seriously one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” said Powell, a junior outside hitter from Eldridge, Iowa. “She cares about us so much as players and people, and that’s why you want to win for her.”
Elsbernd attended Coe College and played collegiate volleyball from 1999-2002 and graduated in 2003, where she was a four-year letterwinner for the Kohawks. Prior to coaching at UD, Elsbernd spent one season as head coach at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and three seasons as an assistant at Cornell College.
“Through the match I completely forgot about any of the wins or any of that, it was just what do we have to do to beat Loras,” Elsbernd said. “It was very surreal at the end to look up at the stands and see a great bunch of friends and my parents. Everyone that’s supported me so much.”
Elsbernd has led the Spartans to two NCAA Division III tournament appearances (2018, 2019) and is the all-time wins leader in program history with a 200-220 career record.
“I’m just really happy for her because I know how hard she works,” said Karrah Davis, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout who starred for Elsbernd at UD from 2014-17 and is now in her second year as Elsbernd’s assistant coach. “I know how much of a great leader she is for the program and the university. It means a lot to be by her side to see her do it.”
Elsbernd couldn’t be happier to reach the milestone with her former player by her side.
“Karrah was a huge catalyst in starting this off to where we went and really helping to turn this program into a winning program,” Elsbernd said. “It’s amazing to have her as my assistant and continue that relationship with her.”
James Keefe led the Duhawks (3-5) with 13 kills, while Sara Hoskins had 38 assists and Riley Deere closed with 32 digs.
“The girls in this program, they want to win and they want to win for each other,” Elsbernd said. “They want to be in a situation where they are playing out of love and not playing out of fear. That’s really been key for us.”
The deciding fifth set featured four ties and two lead changes, with Hawtrey nailing two kills and Alexis Adkins’ big block giving UD a 10-6 advantage. The Duhawks rallied to tie the set at 13-13, and with the crowd buzzing, Uptagraft’s crucial block and Hawtrey’s hammering kill brought euphoria to the Spartan faithful.
“We definitely worked in practice a lot on finishing our games and finishing our sets,” Powell said. “Playing together, and that definitely showed. A rival game with coach’s 200th win on the line, that’s a lot of pressure. But we pulled it out for her in the end.”
