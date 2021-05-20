Dubuque Senior’s trio of senior leaders have saved their best performances for last.
The Rams’ Natalie Kaiser, Riley O’Donnell and Maddy Sampson-Brown all qualified for the Iowa state singles & doubles tournaments on Wednesday from a Class 2A regional tournament at Eldridge North Scott High School.
“It was really cool to see them make it to state,” Rams coach Chris Miller said. “They’ve been phenomenal players since they were freshmen, and not getting a season last year was rough. I know they all would have had great seasons last year. This is a great way for them to close out their senior seasons. To do it all together, that’s as good as it can be.”
Also qualifying in the 2A field was Dubuque Hempstead sophomore Sydney Thoms, who placed second in singles in the Bettendorf Regional. Thoms played No. 3 singles for the Mustangs this season and has developed into a key contributor for the city champs, and she excelled on the way to the regional title match.
“Sydney played very well,” Hempstead coach Sara Loetscher said. “She was able to pull through with wins in two big matches to earn her ticket to state.”
The Class 2A state singles & doubles tournaments will be held on June 2-3 at the University of Iowa Tennis Center in Iowa City.
“These girls played really hard,” Miller said. “They played the best tennis of their lives today, and that’s what it was going to take to get to state. It’s a big deal and I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Facing a field that included state powerhouse Iowa City West, the Ram seniors proved their mettle. Kaiser booked her third trip to state, qualifying in singles as a freshman and then joining O’Donnell in doubles as sophomores. Now, she’ll close her career with best friend Sampson-Brown as a doubles unit. The duo finished runners-up in the doubles bracket to notch Sampson-Brown’s first trip to state.
“We were up, 5-2, in our second set in the (semifinals) and I was serving, and I was just shaking,” Kaiser said. “I ended up double-faulting because I was so nervous. But, we ended up winning the game and hugged each other. We were both shaking and crying and it felt really good. It felt good to be able to do that for Maddy.
“We’re best friends off the court, and that makes it a little bit easier when you’re playing together. That helps with your chemistry a lot. It was really fun playing with her this year and it worked out pretty well.”
O’Donnell secured her second trip to state with a runner-up finish in the singles bracket.
“I wasn’t quite sure if I was going to try to maker it in singles, but I knew it would be a battle to get to state,” O’Donnell said. “I decided to go for it and it definitely feels good. I’m excited and it means a lot. I just had to be consistent and be strategic with the placement of my shots.”
Western Dubuque (2A at Pleasant Valley) and Dubuque Wahlert (1A at Decorah) also competed in regional tournaments on Wednesday, but neither team advanced any players to state.