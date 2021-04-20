For the first time in program history, the Loras men’s volleyball team has an All-American.
Patrick Mahoney, a junior middle blocker from Oak Lawn, Ill., received All-American honors Monday from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Mahoney started all 14 games for the Duhawks this season and lead the team with a .426 hitting percentage, which also tied for the top attack rate in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin ranks.
He posted a perfect hitting percentage on Feb. 24 in a match against Millikin, with 12 kills on 12 attempts.
Defensively, he was a force as well, leading the conference with 1.07 blocks per set and a team-high 45 blocks on the year.
BOYS TENNIS
Dubuque Senior 7, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2 — At Meyer Courts: Zach Kahle and Will Lawless each earned singles victories for Senior and teamed up in doubles for another win to help the Rams defeat the Cougars.
BOYS GOLF
Blazers place 2nd — At Dyersville, Iowa: Dyersville Beckman shot 329 and placed second at the five-team Blazer Invitational at Dyersville Golf and Country Club. Nathan Offerman led the Blazers with a 78. West Delaware (346) finished third, followed by Cascade (359) and Bellevue (360).
GILRS GOLF
Bobcats finish 1st — At Coralville, Iowa: Western Dubuque won the four-team Liberty Invitational with a score of 173. Hannah Fangmann led the Bobcats with a 40. McKenna Stackis added a 41, Gabi Fagerlind a 45 and Hannah Kluesner and Ella Kluesner each contributed a 47.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Galena 2, Pearl City 0 — At Galena, Ill.: The Pirates were led by Taylor Hilby’s seven kills, Olivia Hefel’s four blocks and Grace Wilhelm’s 12 digs as they cruised to a 25-19, 25-15 victory ver the Wolves.
Milledgeville 2, Warren 0 — At Miledgeville, Ill.: Claire Riedl floored six kills and Sydni Sigafus added four of her own, but the Warriors were defeated in two sets, 25-19, 25-17.