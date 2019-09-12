Dubuque Hempstead volleyball players probably slept pretty well on Tuesday night.
Corinne Meier led the Mustangs with 13 kills and Laney Herman finished with a team-high 19 assists as Hempstead grinded to a five-set victory over Linn-Mar on Tuesday in Marion, Iowa.
After dropping the first set, 25-13, the Mustangs (5-2) rallied to win the next two, 25-21 and 25-18. The Lions responded with a 25-19 victory in Set 4 to force the tiebreaker, which Hempstead won, 15-11.
Becca Lockwood finished with nine kills and Morgan Hawkins had 12 assists and five kills to round out the Mustangs.
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Waterloo West 0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Iowa Class 4A No. 1 Golden Eagles breezed to a sweep over Waterloo West, 25-19, 25-13 and 25-16.
Iowa-Grant 3, Darlington 2 — At Livingston, Wis.: Olivia Liddicoat crushed 20 kills with five blocks and 16 digs, Hazel Klosterman dished out 48 assists, and the Panthers gutted out a 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-13, 15-11 victory on Tuesday. Sydney Beasley led the Redbirds with 15 kills.
Cuba City 3, Fennimore 0 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Hailey Stich led the Cubans with 15 kills as they improved to 10-1 overall and won their SWAL conference opener over the Eagles on Tuesday.
Cassville 3, Potosi 1 — At Cassville, Wis.: Anna Kartman finished with a match-high 23 kills and Abby Tasker finished with 18 assists, 32 digs and three aces to lead the Comets over the rival Chieftains on Tuesday. Justice Udelhofen led Potosi with 32 digs.
Dodgeville 3, Prairie du Chien 1 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Macey Banasik dug up 17 balls to lead the Blackhawks, but they couldn’t rally after winning Set 1, 28-26, on Tuesday.
Lanark Eastland 2, Stockton 0 — At Lanark, Ill.: Katie Wright finished with 10 kills and 15 digs, but the Blackhawks couldn’t rally and lost a heartbreaker in Set 2, 29-27, on Wednesday.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
WD boys win Go-Hawk Classic — At Waverly, Iowa: Kale Cartee and Austin Huberty tied for first place in 17:34 and Ben Mulert and Connor Coyle also cracked the top-five to lead the Bobcats boys to a first-place team finish at the 13-team Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic on Tuesday. West Delaware placed ninth as a team, led by Nathan Goranson’s ninth-best 18:09 time. In the girls meet, Western Dubuque placed 11th and the Hawks finished 13th.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Albert-Nelson wins butterfly at Edgerton Double Dual — At Edgerton, Wis.: Platteville/Lancaster’s Madison Albert-Nelson placed first in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.89 as the co-op’s big winner on Tuesday. Platteville/Lancaster lost to Jefferson-Cambridge, 89-81, and host Edgerton, 112-58.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Augustana 1, UW-Platteville 0 — At Rock Island, Ill.: The Pioneers managed just one shot on goal to lose their first game of the season on Wednesday.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
St. Ambrose 3, Clarke 2 — At Burrows Field: Rio Athwal’s goal in the 84th minute gave the Pride a late lead, but the Fighting Bees scored five minutes later and won on Daniel Renoso’s 95th-minute goal in overtime on Tuesday.