Megan Maahs earned herself one more weekend of basketball at the University of Northern Iowa.
The senior forward from Epworth, Iowa, and Western Dubuque High School received all-tournament honors at the Rockford Regional this weekend while helping the Panthers reach the Final Four of the Women’s NIT.
UNI (17-12, 11-7 Missouri Valley Conference) will face the University of Mississippi (14-11) in the second semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday in Collierville, Tenn. Rice (21-4) will play Delaware (24-4) at 4 p.m. in the first semifinal, and the winners meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Collierville High School.
Maahs tallied 32 points and 23 rebounds in helping the Panthers win three games at the Rockford Regional, held at the UW Health Sports Factory in Rockford, Ill. She scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 70-56 victory over Dayton in the first round; put up 20 points and five rebounds in a 64-64 nail-biting win over Creighton in the semifinals; and scored three points and collected 10 rebounds in a 58-50 victory over Saint Louis in Monday night’s championship game.
Maahs joined her teammate and tournament MVP Kam Finley on the all-region squad. Saint Louis’ Ciaja Harbison and Brooke Flowers, Drake’s Maggie Blair and Creighton’s Temi Carda rounded out the six-player squad.
In 28 games this season, Maahs is averaging 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game. She is shooting 41.3% from the field and 84.1% from the free throw line.
Sydney Staver, a senior guard from Mineral Point, Wis., also played in the Rockford Regional as a member of the UW-Milwaukee women’s team. She had nine points, two steals, a rebound and an assist as the Panthers dropped a 61-44 decision to Saint Louis in the semifinals.
Carter powers K-State — Aliyah Carter, a freshman who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, knocked down 26 kills while hitting .449 to power Kansas State to a four-set victory over 24th-ranked Creighton on Saturday night at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats won, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19.
“The back row was calling out shots for me that they knew were open,” Carter said. “Shelby (Martin) was giving me a good ball. The main thing that really helped me in getting such a good hitting percentage was that my teammates were always covering me. Without them, I would not have done as well.”
Carter’s 26 kills were one shy of her Wildcat freshman record, as she helped K-State (12-7, 10-6 Big 12) pick up its first victory over a ranked team since 2018. The Wildcats are hoping to build their resume for the NCAA tournament selection show on April 4.
Wills sets career high in digs — Drake University’s Jada Wills, a freshman who prepped at Dubuque Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman, collected a career-high 25 digs to help the Bulldogs to a 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21 victory over Southern Illinois in their home finale Monday. Drake (12-5, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference) earned its sixth consecutive victory. The Bulldogs close out the season next weekend with a two-match series at Loyola.
Hoffman picks up first save — University of Iowa right-hander Trace Hoffman, a senior from Cascade, Iowa, earned his first save of the baseball season on Friday, when the Hawkeyes shut out Nebraska, 3-0. Hoffman, who pitched the final two innings, allowed no runs on one hit while collecting the fourth save of his career. Trenton Wallace earned the win by allowing just two hits in seven shutout innings.
Hoffman owns a 1.35 ERA in six appearances covering 6 2/3 innings. He has fanned seven and walked three while allowing one run on six hits.
Deardorff racks up awards — Coe College’s T.J. Deardorff, a senior from Dubuque Senior, earned the American Rivers Conference’s baseball pitcher of the week on Monday. The right-hander pitched a one-hit shutout while tossing all seven innings in a 5-0 victory over Central. He struck out seven and coaxed 10 ground ball outs while facing 25 batters. Coe is 7-2 and 3-1 in conference play.
On Tuesday, Deardorff’s performance earned him a spot on the D3baseball.com team of the week.
Loras’ Fennelly feted — Loras College’s Luke Fennelly, a senior who prepped at Davenport Assumption, landed the A-R-C baseball position player of the week award. Fennelly went 9-for-14 with four home runs, four doubles and seven RBIs in a four-game series sweep of Nebraska Wesleyan. He had a career-high two home runs in the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday.
Heart awards Clarke pitcher — Clarke University’s Alec Thomas received the Heart of America Conference baseball pitcher of the week award on Monday. The senior from Champaign, Ill., struck out 15 batters and walked just three and allowed just two hits over six innings in Clarke’s 7-0 win at Graceland. This season, he is 3-2 with a 0.83 ERA in 32 2/3 innings of work. Clarke improved to 18-6 overall and 8-0 Heart with a a four-game sweep of the Yellowjackets this past weekend.
UW-P’s McLaughlin honored — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selected the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Mitchell McLaughlin as its baseball position player of the week on Tuesday. McLaughlin, a freshman infielder/catcher from Amboy, Ill., was 5-for-6 with three doubles, six RBIs and three walks in a season-opening split with UW-Stout on March 20. In an 11-6 win in Game 2, he produced run-scoring hits in the sixth and seventh innings in a 3-for-3, five RBI performance.
Loras’ Linkenheld recognized — Loras College’s Tommy Linkenheld, a junior from Belvidere, Ill., received the A-R-C men’s tennis player of the week award. Linkenheld went 4-0 in doubles and singles play for the Duhawks in matches against Buena Vista (9-0) and Nebraska Wesleyan (7-2). Loras improved to 6-3 and 2-0 in the A-R-C.
Local products commit to Southeastern — Two players with the Dusty Rogers Baseball Academy have committed to play at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa. Elijah Green plays shortstop, third base and pitches for Cascade High School, while Aiden Schubert plays first base, second base and pitches for Galena High School.