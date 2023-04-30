04182023-lorasvsudbaseball8-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Loras’ Daniel Rogers hits an RBI single during an April 18 game against Dubuque at Petrakis Park. Rogers jump-started a ninth-inning rally Saturday as Loras split a doubleheader with Luther.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Loras took control of its own destiny in the race for the No. 2 seed in the American Rivers Conference baseball tournament.

Daniel Rogers started a three-run ninth-inning rally with a run-scoring double and later scored the tying run on a wild pitch, and Tyler Pranks delivered a walk-off single as the Duhawks beat Luther, 9-8, in the second game of a key A-R-C doubleheader on Saturday at Petrakis Park.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.