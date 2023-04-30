Loras took control of its own destiny in the race for the No. 2 seed in the American Rivers Conference baseball tournament.
Daniel Rogers started a three-run ninth-inning rally with a run-scoring double and later scored the tying run on a wild pitch, and Tyler Pranks delivered a walk-off single as the Duhawks beat Luther, 9-8, in the second game of a key A-R-C doubleheader on Saturday at Petrakis Park.
Luther (21-15, 14-7) won the opener, 9-3, but the Duhawks (24-13, 14-7) won the season series to forge a tie for second place in the conference standings. Loras closes the regular season with a three-game series next weekend at home against Coe (20-14, 12-9). The Norse finish up at home against Central (14-20, 8-13).
Buena Vista (28-6, 19-2) has secured the No. 1 seed.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Loras 3-0, Nebraska Wesleyan 2-4 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Ashlyn Hemm struck out eight in a three-hitter, and Whitney Leipold scored the go-ahead run on an error in the fifth inning as Loras beat the Prairie Wolves in the opener. The Duhawks (18-13, 6-6 American Rivers Conference) were held to just two hits in the second game.
Culver-Stockton 7-7, Clarke 5-11 — At Veterans Park: Lily King was 4-for-5 and Kaylie Holtam was 3-for-3 with four RBIs as the Pride (12-32, 5-20 Heart of America Conference) won the second game and ended the season on a victory. Abby Archer drove in a pair of runs and former Dubuque Hempstead prep Malarie Huseman made her first start in nearly three weeks in the opener.
UW-Platteville 8-0, UW-Eau Claire 5-6 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Melissa Dietz hit a pair of solo home runs and Claire Bakkestuen had a two-run homer and struck out 10 as the Pioneers won the opener. Calli Storms went 2-for-3 in the second game, but Platteville (24-12, 7-5 WIAC) was limited to just four singles.
PREP BASEBALL
Warriors split — At Pearl City, Ill.: Bradin Lee went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Collin Sutter drove in three runs as East Dubuque beat Amboy, 17-6, in five innings. Lee and Sutter had two hits apiece as the Warriors lost to Pearl City, 5-4.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 8, Pecatonica/Durand 3 — At Hanover, Ill.: Joe Winter tripled and drove in four runs, Mason Smith drove in two runs without a hit, and Ben Richmond went 3-for-3 as the Wildcats (11-9) beat Pecatonica/Durand.
Platteville 5, Belmont 0 — At Belmont, Wis.: Jesse Key struck out five and allowed one hit and four walks over five innings and Jonah Vorwald went 2-for-3 and pitched the final two innings of the two-hit shutout as the Hillmen beat the Braves.
BOYS TENNIS
Mustangs win 1 of 2 — At Roos Courts: Max Hoden, Alec Bowman, Grant Nelson and Ben Call won singles matches, and Jake Althaus and Nelson teamed up for a key win at No. 2 doubles as Dubuque Hempstead edged Cedar Rapids Prairie, 5-4. The Mustangs’ Grant Nelson won at No. 4 singles in a 5-1 loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier that was rained out before doubles.
Rams split — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Andrew Day, Cam O’Donnell, Alex Nielsen and Owen King won singles matches, and Day/O’Donnell and Nielsen/King won in doubles as Dubuque Senior beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7-2. Alex Nielsen and Owen King and won at No. 2 doubles in the Rams’ 8-1 loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Eagles go 1-1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Roan Martineau won, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 singles, and Charlie Curtiss, Gabe Intriligator, Bock Mueller and Jake Evans also won singles matches as Dubuque Wahlert beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7-2. Evans and Chase Miller won singles matches in the Golden Eagles’ 7-2 loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mustangs split — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sydney Thoms, Maddie Brosnahan, Mya Hoden, Claire Kelley and Grace Kolker won singles matches as Dubuque Hempstead beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7-2. The Mustangs lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 9-0.
Eagles go 0-2 — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Grace Zhang, Lilah Takes, Gracie Leibfried, Riley Heiar and Amanda Pregler each won a singles match, but Dubuque Wahlert lost to Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-2) and Cedar Rapids Jefferson (5-4).
Rams drop pair — At Meyer Courts: Halia Christensen, Madeline Mescher and Lacey King won singles matches, but Dubuque Senior lost against Cedar Rapids Jefferson (7-2) and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-1).
