Last week, Dubuque Hempstead landed the preseason No. 1 ranking in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches’ Class 4A boys cross country poll.
On Wednesday, the individual rankings provided a very clear justification of that lofty perch.
The Mustangs have four of the top 14 runners in the preseason rankings to highlight a remarkably strong showing by area schools. Hempstead’s Ryan Winger holds down the No. 1 spot in the Class 4A boys poll, Dubuque Senior’s Lillian Schmidt tops the Class 4A girls poll, and Bellevue’s Brady Griebel fronts the Class 1A boys poll.
Winger, a senior, finished sixth at the state meet last fall in Fort Dodge with a 5K time of 15:48.6. His teammate and classmate, Owen Maloney, holds the No. 2 spot in the preseason rankings after finishing eighth at state in 15:53.5. They were the top two non-seniors finishers at state last year and helped the Mustangs to a third-place team finish.
Hempstead’s Mason Suarez earned the No. 4 ranking after placing 11th at state in 16:00.9, and Marcus Leitzen earned the No. 14 spot after finishing 31st in 16:24.3. Suarez was the third-fastest non-senior at state a year ago, behind Sioux City North’s Jaysen Bouwers, who is ranked third.
Senior’s Conner Kilgore holds down the No. 18 spot in the preseason rankings after finishing 37th in 16:31.6 at state as a junior last fall.
Schmidt placed third at state with a 5K time of 18:07.6 in leading the Rams to a runner-up team finish. Her teammate and classmate, Izzy Gorton, ranks 13th after taking 18th at state with a 19:04.2. The Rams landed the No. 7 spot in the preseason team rankings last week.
Western Dubuque senior Lauren Klein will open the season ranked No. 22 in Class 4A. She finished 33rd at state with a 19:32.8.
The Wahlert boys and girls teams placed a total of five runners in the rankings after the girls finished third and the boys fourth at state a year ago.
Gabby Moran, a senior and three-year state meet standout, is No. 5 despite being limited by injury last fall and placing 31st in 19:52.8 at state. Alix Oliver, a senior, ranks 11th after taking 12th at state in 19:15.3, and sophomore Lilah Takes holds down the No. 30 spot after finishing 34 in 19:54.6.
Wahlert senior Nathan Munshower is No. 12 after taking 16th at state in 16:34. And Brandt Perry, a junior, is No. 26 after a 40th-place showing in 17:04.7.
Griebel earned the No. 1 spot in Class 1A a year after placing second in Class 2A with a 16:02.8. Maquoketa Valley juniors Nolan Ries and Cy Huber sit 23rd and 26th, after finishing 47th in 17:39 and 54th in 17:45, respectively, in helping the Wildcats to a fifth-place team finish.
Cascade senior Emma Ostwinkle will open the season at No. 19 in Class 1A. She took 27th in 20:26 at state last fall.