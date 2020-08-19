Ryan Winger

Dubuque Hempstead's Ryan Winger is ranked No. 1 in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches’ Class 4A individual boys cross country poll released on Wednesday.

 Telegraph Herald

Last week, Dubuque Hempstead landed the preseason No. 1 ranking in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches’ Class 4A boys cross country poll.

On Wednesday, the individual rankings provided a very clear justification of that lofty perch.

The Mustangs have four of the top 14 runners in the preseason rankings to highlight a remarkably strong showing by area schools. Hempstead’s Ryan Winger holds down the No. 1 spot in the Class 4A boys poll, Dubuque Senior’s Lillian Schmidt tops the Class 4A girls poll, and Bellevue’s Brady Griebel fronts the Class 1A boys poll.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Winger, a senior, finished sixth at the state meet last fall in Fort Dodge with a 5K time of 15:48.6. His teammate and classmate, Owen Maloney, holds the No. 2 spot in the preseason rankings after finishing eighth at state in 15:53.5. They were the top two non-seniors finishers at state last year and helped the Mustangs to a third-place team finish.

Hempstead’s Mason Suarez earned the No. 4 ranking after placing 11th at state in 16:00.9, and Marcus Leitzen earned the No. 14 spot after finishing 31st in 16:24.3. Suarez was the third-fastest non-senior at state a year ago, behind Sioux City North’s Jaysen Bouwers, who is ranked third.

Senior’s Conner Kilgore holds down the No. 18 spot in the preseason rankings after finishing 37th in 16:31.6 at state as a junior last fall.

Schmidt placed third at state with a 5K time of 18:07.6 in leading the Rams to a runner-up team finish. Her teammate and classmate, Izzy Gorton, ranks 13th after taking 18th at state with a 19:04.2. The Rams landed the No. 7 spot in the preseason team rankings last week.

Western Dubuque senior Lauren Klein will open the season ranked No. 22 in Class 4A. She finished 33rd at state with a 19:32.8.

The Wahlert boys and girls teams placed a total of five runners in the rankings after the girls finished third and the boys fourth at state a year ago.

Gabby Moran, a senior and three-year state meet standout, is No. 5 despite being limited by injury last fall and placing 31st in 19:52.8 at state. Alix Oliver, a senior, ranks 11th after taking 12th at state in 19:15.3, and sophomore Lilah Takes holds down the No. 30 spot after finishing 34 in 19:54.6.

Wahlert senior Nathan Munshower is No. 12 after taking 16th at state in 16:34. And Brandt Perry, a junior, is No. 26 after a 40th-place showing in 17:04.7.

Griebel earned the No. 1 spot in Class 1A a year after placing second in Class 2A with a 16:02.8. Maquoketa Valley juniors Nolan Ries and Cy Huber sit 23rd and 26th, after finishing 47th in 17:39 and 54th in 17:45, respectively, in helping the Wildcats to a fifth-place team finish.

Cascade senior Emma Ostwinkle will open the season at No. 19 in Class 1A. She took 27th in 20:26 at state last fall.

Tags