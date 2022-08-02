Savary

Dubuque Wahlert senior Aaron Savary pitched 8 2/3 innings of no-hit ball on Saturday in leading the Small Schools East team to a 1-0 victory over the Small Schools West in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series in Mason City. Small Schools East won the event, and Savary earned team MVP Honors.

 Aaron Hickman – Mason City Globe Gazette.

Aaron Savary considered it an honor to wear a Dubuque Wahlert baseball jersey the past four summers, so he wanted to create one last memorable moment in it.

Did he ever.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.