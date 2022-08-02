Aaron Savary considered it an honor to wear a Dubuque Wahlert baseball jersey the past four summers, so he wanted to create one last memorable moment in it.
Did he ever.
The University of Iowa recruit earned team MVP honors in leading the Small Schools East to the championship in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series this weekend in Mason City. Savary turned in the performance of the tournament, striking out 15 in 8 2/3 innings of no-hit ball on Saturday in an eventual 1-0, nine-inning victory over Small Schools West.
Small Schools East – which also included Dyersville Beckman Catholic’s Owen Huehnergarth and Cascade’s Jack Carr and Tanner Simon — won the all-star series for the third consecutive time, joining the 2018 and 2019 squads. The IHSBCA did not hold the event the past two summers out of concern over the coronavirus pandemic.
“It really meant a lot to me to be able to represent Wahlert in an all-star series like this and put that uniform on one last time,” Savary said. “There are only four high schools in the state who don’t end their season with a loss, and they’re the four state champions. But to have an opportunity to represent your school and win an all-star series like this is pretty big. I’d like to think I represented the jersey pretty well and took it off one last time on a pretty big note.
“I’m really not about the personal accomplishments. I’d trade all of that for the feeling of winning a ballgame. But it is pretty humbling to be named MVP, especially when you look at how much talent we had on our team this weekend. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
Savary, the Gatorade Iowa Baseball Player of the Year, went 7-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings as a senior at Wahlert. He also hit .295 (36-for-122) with six doubles, one triple, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 16 walks and a .408 on-base percentage.
This weekend, Savary subbed in at third base during a 9-4 loss to Large Schools East on Friday and in a 10-3 victory over Large Schools West on Sunday. He went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks at the plate.
But his pitching duel with Carter Schorg, of Remsen St. Mary’s, on Saturday night created the most buzz. Schorg pitched seven innings of scoreless ball and also received a no-decision when Small Schools East scratched across a run in the bottom of the ninth.
“I felt great the whole game,” Savary said. “I maybe had a little more energy, because this wasn’t a typical high school lineup I was facing. In a game like this, every single guy in the lineup is probably the best hitter on his team and one of the best hitters in his entire conference, so there aren’t any easy outs.
“I love having the opportunity to go out and compete against talented lineups like that. And it’s an amazing feeling to be able to go out there and shut them down.”
Huehergarth, a catcher/designated hitter headed to Southeastern Community College, went 1-for-7 in two games at the all-star series.
Carr, a right-hander who will pitch at Loras College, started and took the loss against Large Schools East. And Simon, an outfielder headed to St. Ambrose University, went 0-for-5 in two games.
