Owen Michaels arrived in the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ 30-man camp in September precariously on the bubble to make the opening-night roster.
Not only did the 20-year old from Detroit make the team, he ascended to first-line center while playing with the team’s top two point producers — right wing Ryan St. Louis and left wing Mikey Burchill.
Michaels’ persistence throughout his Junior hockey career led to an opportunity to play at Western Michigan University next season. He committed to Broncos head coach Pat Ferschweiler on Friday after visiting the Kalamazoo campus earlier in the week. Two former Saints defenseman — junior Aidan Fulp and freshman Samuel Sjolund — play for the Broncos.
“I’ve had to deal with some adversity the last few years, but that’s only made me a stronger player and a stronger person,” said Michaels, a 6-foot, 179-pound right-shot center. “I used it as a positive, and I’m really proud of the way I’ve persevered through it. It’s a big honor for me and my family to see it pay off with this opportunity.
“I really liked everything I saw at Western Michigan. They made me feel welcome and wanted. I can see myself going there, succeeding and helping out the program.”
A USHL Futures Draft selection of the Lincoln Stars in 2018, Michaels earned a spot in the USHL as a rookie in 2019-20 and tallied six goals, 16 points, 18 penalty minutes and a plus-3 rating. NHL Central Scouting listed him as a potential late-round selection, but he went undrafted.
The following season, the Stars released him and he dropped to the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League. Michaels contributed 14 goals, 53 points, 136 penalty minutes and a plus-8 rating over 91 games the past two seasons in Bismarck.
He attended the Saints’ tryout camp in St. Louis in June and earned an invitation to the September camp with no guarantees.
“Owen has been a huge revelation for us,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “I really didn’t see that much from him in June, to be honest, so I didn’t know very much about him coming into the season. But some of our scouts really vouched for him, and from Day 1 he’s been just outstanding.
“He’s so good as a first-line center because he’s so responsible defensively. He takes an angle to defend better than a lot of pros.”
Michaels knew he had to make an impression with the Saints’ coaching staff in September so he could maximize his final season of Junior hockey eligibility. He has contributed four goals, six points, 30 penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating in helping the Saints to a 7-4-1-1 record despite opening the season on an eight-game road trip and not practicing in Dubuque until late October due to renovations at Dubuque Ice Arena.
“I had a really big summer of training that gave me a lot of confidence,” Michaels said. “That’s carried over to the season, and I’m just having a blast here. Every day, I just try to get 1% better. That’s all you can do. You can control your effort and your attitude.
“It can be done. Adversity can be a good thing. You can either fold under it or it can make you a stronger person. I think I’m a good example of that. We have a younger team here in Dubuque, and I hope that the guys can learn from my experiences.”
Michaels doesn’t wear a letter on his jersey, but MacDonald considers him a valuable member of the veteran core because of his attitude and leadership.
“You always pull for guys like him who come into camp on an invite and literally have to earn a spot,” MacDonald said. “He’s been awesome, and we love having him here. He’s such a great kid, and we’re really happy for the opportunity he’s getting at Western.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.