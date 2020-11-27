Noah Carter’s NCAA Division I wake-up call came the summer before his freshman year.
The former Dubuque Senior basketball star embraced the challenge, and now an even bigger role than expected could be in his future at the University of Northern Iowa.
“When I stepped on campus last summer and started workouts, it really hit me, I’m like, ‘Man, this is tough. I’ve got to get my body right, I’ve got to get my mind right for this,’” Carter said.
Carter, a 6-foot-6, 223-pound sophomore forward, averaged 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds as a true freshman last season.
But, he came to Cedar Falls from Senior carrying a little more weight than his coaches wanted and there came the challenge: Coach Ben Jacobson wanted Carter’s conditioning to improve, which would increase his production and playing time.
“That’s always a challenge for young guys when they’re coming in,” Jacobson said. “The speed of the game, the strength of players, their conditioning; that’s always a challenge for young guys.”
So Carter embraced the grind. The first step was making sure he was eating healthy while continuing his regular workouts and weightlifting program.
“If I continue to eat right, I’m going to continue to stay healthy and I’m shedding,” Carter said. “My dad, my brother, my family always used to say I have the baby fat on me, but I’d say I’m shedding that,. I’m just getting my body more lean and just more defined.”
He’s already noticed a difference. Near the end of a recent practice, Carter soared high for a transition lob from teammate Antwan Kimmons that maybe would have been out of reach not too long ago.
“I was like, ‘You know what, I don’t think I would have been able to do that last year,’” Carter said. “I knew I could jump, but we were in the last leg of the practice and I went up there and I caught that lob and I was up there high.
“I can just see myself running up and down the court and playing defense like I know last year I wouldn’t have been able to do. I would have been way more fatigued. I’ve got a lot more to go, and have to just continue to work on it, but I definitely see some improvements from what I’ve been doing.”
Jacobson has noticed, too.
“That allows him to move better, allows him to play longer,” Jacobson said. “His ability to move his feet, defend and rebound the basketball at both ends is going to allow him to be on the floor when you combine it with the conditioning I talked about. Those things are going to allow him to be on the floor to do what he does best.”
And what Carter does best, is score.
Given a spot start in Wednesday’s season opener, Carter caught fire and hit 9 of 13 3-pointers, finishing with a co-game-high 28 points in the Panthers’ season-opening loss to Western Kentucky. His nine treys set a single-game record for the Panthers.
Carter shot 40.8% (20-for-49) from 3-point range as a freshman last year, and was 43 of 78 (55.1%) from the floor.
“We all know he can score. He can get points in a hurry,” Jacobson said. “He’s a terrific scorer, and he can score from anywhere on the floor. And for us to be able to use that as much as we would like to, he needs to be in great shape, he needs to defend and he needs to rebound. And he’s doing those three things at the highest level in terms of his basketball career. I know he’s challenged himself to be better in those areas, and I’m proud of the strides that he’s made. The exciting part is he’s got plenty of room to go in terms of his conditioning and as a defender and as a rebounder.”
Carter’s goal is to be a versatile playmaker for the Panthers, and has been transitioning into more of a stretch four — a power forward who can handle the ball and hit the 3 while also scoring and defending in the post.
“In high school I was predominantly more of a big man, just play around the post and I can stretch it out and hit a couple 3s,” he said. “The most important thing I’ve been working on is defense because, without defense, I wouldn’t be able to play at all.
“I can shoot the ball. I’ve been working on my ball-handling a lot, so that’s been a big thing for me as well. Just being able to handle the ball, pass, just use some more guard attributes. But I’ve also been, in practice, working on some post moves and stuff, being able to catch it on the block and score.”
Carter and the Panthers have high hopes after a potential NCAA Tournament run was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic last March. Northern Iowa won the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship, but lost in the first round of the conference tournament and were left on the bubble of the tournament when it was canceled.
The Panthers don’t want to leave any doubt about their candidacy this year.
“I obviously want to play more and do bigger things on the team, but I want to fulfill my role, whatever it is. I want to help this team. We want to win a national championship, go to the Final Four,” Carter said. “We’ve got some big goals and I’ve got some big goals for myself. We’re just striving for that.”