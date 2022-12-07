MANCHESTER, Iowa — Explosive is a pretty good adjective to describe Dubuque Senior’s roster this season.

Try as West Delaware might to hang in there, at a moment’s notice the Rams boast a flurry of dynamic scorers who can push the lead out in a hurry. Whether it’s their starting five or the next five or six players off the bench, the Rams are deeply talented.

