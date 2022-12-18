Thompson
Buy Now

Dubuque Hempstead graduate Anterio Thompson helped Iowa Western Community College win the NJCAA championship game on Wednesday night. He will continue his football career at the University of Iowa next month.

 Iowa Western Community College

Anterio Thompson will head to the University of Iowa as a national champion.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound freshman defensive lineman from Dubuque Hempstead helped Iowa Western Community College win the National Junior College Athletic Association football title on Wednesday. Thompson made a pair of tackles as the Reivers pummeled Hutchinson (Kan.), 31-0, for the second national championship in program history and first since 2012.

Email College Notebook items to

jim.leitner@thmedia.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.