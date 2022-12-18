Dubuque Hempstead graduate Anterio Thompson helped Iowa Western Community College win the NJCAA championship game on Wednesday night. He will continue his football career at the University of Iowa next month.
Anterio Thompson will head to the University of Iowa as a national champion.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound freshman defensive lineman from Dubuque Hempstead helped Iowa Western Community College win the National Junior College Athletic Association football title on Wednesday. Thompson made a pair of tackles as the Reivers pummeled Hutchinson (Kan.), 31-0, for the second national championship in program history and first since 2012.
Iowa Western, which is based in Council Bluffs, Iowa, also reached the national championship game in 2014 and 2021. The Reivers avenged a 29-28 loss on Nov. 12 to finish the season 10-2 and hand Hutchinson its first defeat of the season.
Thompson, who committed to play for the Hawkeyes earlier this fall, finished the season with 32 tackles and six sacks in 12 games. His best performance of the season came on Oct. 22, when he contributed six tackles and 1.5 sacks for 10 yards in losses in a 33-14 victory over Butler Community College.
Thompson chose Iowa over offers from Illinois, Nebraska, Kansas, Washington State, North Carolina State, South Dakota, Buffalo, Liberty, Eastern Michigan, Memphis, UNLV, Utah State and Western Kentucky.
Thompson stood out on Hempstead’s defensive line during the 2020 campaign, his only season of varsity football with the Mustangs. He registered 37 tackles, 36 solo, with one sack and seven tackles for loss.
Thompson also appeared in 15 games for the Hempstead basketball team in 2020-21, averaging 2.9 points and 2.9 rebounds off the bench. He took a redshirt in his first season at Iowa Western and will have three seasons of eligibility when he arrives at Iowa in January.
Kubitz to play for title — Dubuque Senior grad Nick Kubitz made four solo tackles and four assisted tackles on Friday night to help North Dakota State University edge Incarnate Word, 35-32, in the Football Championship Series semifinals at Fargo, N.D. The defending national champion Bison (12-2) will play either Missouri Valley Football Conference rival South Dakota State or Montana State in the championship game Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.
Drake finishes 2nd in NIVC — Drake University’s historic volleyball season came to an end with a four-set loss to Boston College in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship match at the Knapp Center in Des Moines. The Bulldogs finished 30-8, posted the most wins in a single season and earned the first postseason wins in program history.
Jada Wills, a former Dubuque Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman Catholic all-stater, contributed 37 digs and a service ace in the 25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 29-27 loss to the Eagles. The junior libero/defensive specialist accumulated 728 digs, 92 assists and 13 aces in 38 matches this season. She has 1,257 digs in 315 career matches with the Bulldogs.
Loras lands duo on Scholar All-American team — The United Soccer Coaches named a pair of Loras College women to its NCAA Division III Women’s Scholar All-American Team.
Payton McDonnell, a senior midfielder from Arlington Heights, Ill., made the first team while carrying a 3.68 grade point average in biology and Spanish. Olivia Lansing, a senior defender from Davenport, Iowa, landed on the second team after posting a 3.91 GPA in kinesiology.
McDonnell, Lansing and Ryleigh O’Brien, a senior from Hampton, Ill., also made the all-region first team, while senior Abby Eriksen landed on the second team. The quartet led the Duhawks to a top-15 national ranking in the United Soccer Coaches and sparked a run to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16. Loras finished 18-1-3 overall record and swept the American Rivers Conference regular season and postseason championships.
