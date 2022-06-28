Claire Walker’s rise might be considered one of the most unlikely in the history of the Dubuque Wahlert girls tennis program.
Walker just kept getting better and better, putting in the work over the years before taking over the No. 1 position and thriving this season for the Golden Eagles in earning a city singles championship this spring.
Walker fronts the third annual Telegraph Herald all-area girls tennis team of the area’s top six players, designed as a traditional singles tennis lineup with honorable mentions.
No. 1 Claire Walker (Wahlert)
Fitting for her rise as a player, Walker clocked in at No. 6 on last year’s all-area team as a junior. Walker ascended to the top during a strong senior season, highlighted by sweeping to the city singles championship at the No. 1 position. She subbed in and won twice at No. 1 singles last year, but mostly played at No. 2. This season, Walker earned another four wins at the top spot and finished her second straight season playing at No. 1 doubles. Walker didn’t get to see how far she could have made it in the postseason, choosing instead to travel with her family on a vacation to Europe.
No. 2 Sydney Thoms (Hempstead)
Thoms battled all season throughout a tough run at No. 1 for the first time, but it paid off with progression and netting six wins. She broke out last year as a sophomore, and she was able to clinch a spot in the Class 2A state singles tournament for the second straight spring. Thoms was the leader for the Mustangs, and she’ll be primed for an even bigger season as a senior. A top goal for her will be to not only go back to state for a third time, but to earn an elusive win in the championship bracket.
No. 3 Riley Weber (Hempstead)
Weber was a force for the Mustangs at the No. 2 position. The senior won 18 sets and secured nine victories this season playing at a high-level spot, and she teamed with twin sister, Peyton, for another great season mostly at No. 1 doubles. The Weber twins finished third at their regional qualifying meet and would have served as alternates at the state doubles tournament.
No. 4 Maddie Heiderscheit (Western Dubuque)
It didn’t always show in the win column, but Heiderscheit took command of the No. 1 singles position for the Bobcats this spring and performed well in the rugged Mississippi Valley Conference. Heiderscheit earned two wins at No. 1 and served as the senior leader in a young lineup. Her leadership will set the stage for a young and hungry group to take over next season.
No. 5 Peyton Weber (Hempstead)
In a deep Mustangs lineup, Weber anchored the upper portion of it along with twin sister, Riley. Peyton Weber racked up 20 set victories and 10 match wins for Hempstead at the No. 3 spot. The Weber twins capped a special senior season as important cogs in the Hempstead lineup and were just one win shy of qualifying for the Class 2A state doubles tournament.
No. 6 Lilah Takes (Wahlert)
Takes displayed a lot of promise this spring as a junior, and much like Walker, is primed to step up into the No. 1 position for the Golden Eagles as a senior. Takes is a smooth player that mostly played at No. 2 and won twice there this season, but also stepped in for Walker and won twice at No. 1. Along with Thoms, she figures to be a front runner for best in the city next spring.
Honorable mention
Chloe Hillary (Senior), Emma Chambers (Senior), Jenna Wiebenga (Maquoketa), Madison Lewis (Hempstead), Maci Clemen (Western Dubuque), Ava Graham (Wahlert).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.