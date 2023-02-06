It didn’t take long for the Dubuque Fighting Saints to hit the reset button after a rough start to a three-game weekend.
In a span of 27 hours, the Saints helped goaltender Marcus Brannman earn back-to-back 3-0 shutouts in a home-and-home series with the Green Bay Gamblers, who entered the weekend in second place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference. The sweep took the sting out of a lack-luster 7-3 home loss to Waterloo, the second-place team in the Western Conference, on Thursday night.
“We just got back to playing our game — being aggressive, trying to shut down their opportunities as quickly as possible and playing in their zone as much as we could,” defenseman Will Staring, who began the season with Green Bay, said Saturday night after returning to his old stomping grounds. “At this point, it’s fun to beat them because they’re my former team, but, to be honest, it’s fun to win games in general, no matter the opponent.
“We took care of our business and shut out a team that’s pretty good. It definitely helped our place in the standings, and now we’re hoping to keep the ball rolling.”
The Saints (19-13-3-1) moved into fifth place in the Eastern Conference and pulled within two points of both Green Bay and Youngstown, who sit in third and fourth. Dubuque owns a 7-1-2 record in its last 10. Green Bay had the advantage of being the fresher team in both games this weekend.
“We talked about how good teams find a way to win those last games in a 3-in-3, even when you’re gassed and you’re playing on the road in a hostile environment,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said of a Resch Center crowd of 6,317. “The place was packed, but we outworked them and we competed our rear ends off. It’s natural to come out a little sleepy in the third game in a weekend, but we dictated the pace from the start.
“Marcus was great. But, to a man, we did a great job in front of him. We kept everything to the outside, let him see all the shots and didn’t give up the second-chance opportunities. He just had to make the first save.”
Brannman, who shares the USHL lead of four shutouts with Youngstown’s Jacob Fowler, stopped all 21 shots he faced Saturday night after making 27 saves on Friday night. He has not allowed a goal in 124 minutes, 43 seconds of game time.
“The guys were awesome (Saturday) night, just like (Friday) night,” said Brannman, who did not play the third period Thursday after allowing six goals in 40 minutes. “I feel like we, as a team, had a huge bounce back in Friday’s game and we kept it going in Saturday’s game.
“As a team, we came together on Friday and said, ‘Let’s forget the Waterloo game and take out our revenge on Friday.’ It’s hard to bounce back like we did, but we played very well these last two games and showed the other teams who we really are.”
Brannman’s toughest save on Saturday came with 10:20 remaining in the third period. Matt DiMarsico jumped on a loose puck for a short breakaway, but Brannman calmly deflected the shot to safety.
Prolonged pressure from the Dubuque line of Max Montes, Noah Powell and Nils Juntorp and the defense tandem of Jayden Jubenvill and Max Burkholder yielded the first goal of the game at the 5:55 mark of the second period. All five Saints touched the puck in the Green Bay zone during a 25-second stretch of pressure before Powell’s attempted cross-crease pass hit the stick of Gamblers’ defenseman Carter Rose and trickled just over the goal line behind goalie Kristoffer Eberly.
Powell picked up his sixth goal of the season on a pass intended for Montes below the left faceoff circle.
“We had really good puck movement and continuous pressure because we were communicating really well as a line and as a group,” Powell said. “That’s what led to the chances we were able to create and the production that got us the win tonight. We were making plays and getting pucks to the net.
“We got a lucky bounce on my goal, but, like my teammates said, ‘They don’t ask how, they ask how many.’”
James Reeder doubled the lead on his ninth goal of the season with just 1:43 remaining in the second period. Burkholder won a battle in the Dubuque zone, and Jake Sondreal made a slick bounce pass off the right-wing wall to spring Reeder. The right-handed-shooting rookie had a step on defender Artyom Levshunov, drove the net and backhanded a shot under Eberly to make it 2-0.
“Sondy made a great pass off the wall, and I just had to take it to the net,” Reeder said. “It felt good to help the team out and give us a two-goal lead going into the third period, especially with it being the third game in a 3-in-3.
“We came ready to play tonight. Obviously, (Friday) night we got a huge win, and we took the energy from that game into this game. Green Bay has a really good team, so to shut them out in back-to-back nights is huge.”
Ryan St. Louis continued his recent goal scoring surge at 6:21 of the third period to stretch the lead to 3-0. Mikey Burchill moved the puck to Theo Wallberg at the right point, and the defenseman fired a shot on goal. St. Louis gathered the blocked shot and backhanded it over Eberly’s left shoulder for his 17th goal of the season.
St. Louis has goals in three straight games and seven of the last nine contests.
Just 19 seconds later, former Saints forward Peter Kramer delivered a high hit to Powell along the right-wing wall. Powell, who turned 18 on Thursday, took exception and dropped the gloves with the 20-year-old. Powell muscled Kramer to the ice after delivering a couple of blows, and both were assessed fighting majors and misconducts, ending their nights.
