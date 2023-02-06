02022023-saints13-dk.jpg
Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Jake Sondreal drives around Waterloo’s Sam Rinzel on Thursday at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints lost to Waterloo, but regrouped for a pair of 3-0 shutout wins over Green Bay this weekend.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

It didn’t take long for the Dubuque Fighting Saints to hit the reset button after a rough start to a three-game weekend.

In a span of 27 hours, the Saints helped goaltender Marcus Brannman earn back-to-back 3-0 shutouts in a home-and-home series with the Green Bay Gamblers, who entered the weekend in second place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference. The sweep took the sting out of a lack-luster 7-3 home loss to Waterloo, the second-place team in the Western Conference, on Thursday night.

