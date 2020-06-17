Nov. 8, 2016, was a wild day.
In covering my first ever Iowa state volleyball tournament, I watched a young Dubuque Hempstead team fight through a four-set loss to West Des Moines Valley in the Class 5A quarterfinals and less than an hour later saw Dubuque Wahlert sweep through Council Bluffs Lewis Central in the 4A quarters — the start of a dominant tournament run that resulted in the Golden Eagles’ program record 18th state championship. The day represented the best our region had to offer in the sport with the always electric U.S. Cellular Center as the backdrop.
Oh yeah — it’s also the day that billionaire businessman Donald Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in one of the closest, most surprising presidential elections in human history.
Attending the state volleyball tournament has been arguably the most bankable marquee event in my annual coverage calendar. In fact, I’ve covered a state championship (or two) every fall season I’ve worked at the TH. We’re a long way off from November, but it’s a fairly safe bet that I’ll be right back in Cedar Rapids for state coverage again this fall. Our region really is that good at the sport.
The state quarterfinals always fall on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November. Coincidentally, it also means the first day of state volleyball lands on Election Day every other year — including Nov. 3, 2020 this year.
So, in light of recent proclamations by the NCAA, University of Wisconsin and other reputable institutions — all calling for college sports to suspend activities on Nov. 3 to encourage voter turnout — I wonder if the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (which runs the state volleyball tournament) won’t entertain the same idea. The Union has already outlined Election Day as its second day of state volleyball, but maybe it’s possible to consider a work-around if we start spinning our wheels now.
I’ll tell you this: Good luck if you think you’re going to drive down to Cedar Rapids, find parking, catch every moment of your favorite team’s tournament match and make it through a likely long line at your polling station to cast your ballot by 9 p.m. on Nov. 3.
This is why I voted absentee in both 2016 and 2018, freeing up my Tuesday afternoon for full attention on state and focusing on my voting rights days in advance. There just isn’t enough time in the day to vote, drive three hours round trip and concentrate on state. But also, why would anyone want to pack so much into an already important day?
If it seems barely feasible for a Dubuque drive time, consider that those aforementioned Lewis Central fans were making an eight-hour round-trip to Cedar Rapids on Election Day 2016. State volleyball draws from all corners of Iowa, and it’s impossible to imagine every spectator had the time to cast votes the day of.
It feels like lip service to say “this election is important” — a phrase you’re going to hear constantly while you’re inundated with political ads these next five months. I contend this election is as important as the 2018 mid-terms and all the others that came before it.
So, I would applaud a move by the IGHSAU to honor the gravity of voting by lessening the burden — permanently move state volleyball off of Election Day this year and moving forward.
Players, coaches, fans and family all deserve to focus on elections and volleyball separately, yet present circumstances blur that line. This forces too many of us to choose one or the other instead of both.
In the event the state tournament moves forward as planned, a word of encouragement: My absentee voting experience has been painless, if not pleasant. I’m in and out of my polling place within 10 minutes, a weight lifted off my shoulders and a week of excellent volleyball to look forward to.
It’s something Dubuque-area volleyball fans ought to strongly consider. I know where I’ll be on Nov. 3, and I know I’ll be seeing a lot of you in the U.S. Cellular stands — hopefully with ballots cast.