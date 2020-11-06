Oliver David would love to talk hockey right now.
But, on the eve of the United States Hockey League season, the game has to take a back seat to surging coronavirus cases across the country. The USHL already postponed at least eight games scheduled for this weekend, with only four still expected to be played.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints will host Muskegon at Mystique Community Ice Center in the lone game still on the schedule tonight. Youngstown visits Dubuque on Saturday night.
“I know you want to talk about the team and our expectations for the season,” said David, who begins his fourth season as head coach in Dubuque and will be joined on the bench by second-year assistants Evan Dixon and Justin Hale. “But it’s really difficult to answer that, because we just don’t know the level of our competition around the league, the health of our competition around the league or the consistency of playing regularly scheduled games due to the coronavirus that has made everything so touch-and-go.
“We’ve been very diligent in following our protocol and doing everything we can possibly do to keep everyone safe. And, equally as important, we’ve talked a lot about gratitude and appreciation for having an opportunity to play and train in a setting where everyone is putting safety first.”
On the ice, the Saints have reason to be optimistic about contending in the ultra-competitive USHL. Dubuque returns 10 regulars from a team that went 33-13-2-0 and finished second overall when the 2019-20 season ended prematurely in March because of the early surge in the coronavirus. The USHL also nixed the Clark Cup Playoffs, which Dubuque would have easily made for the 10th consecutive season.
“We had a really good taste of winning last year, but, more importantly, we developed a mindset of winning and a culture of winning that has definitely carried over to this year,” said Braden Doyle, a third-team all-USHL defenseman and Los Angeles Kings prospect who opted to return to Dubuque for a second year rather than start his career at Boston University this fall. “This team will have a different dynamic than last year. We’re younger, we have a lot more skill and we’ll play more of an attacking game than we did last year. But, at the same time, everything has been ramped up and we’re committed to maintaining that winning culture.”
Dubuque’s veteran strength lies in its back end. Aidan McCarthy returns for his second year in goal after going 13-8-1 with a 2.96 goals against average and .891 save percentage as Erik Portillo’s back-up. He is joined by Hobie Hedquist, a University of North Dakota recruit who won his only appearance with the Saints as an affiliate last season.
Michael Feenstra, Ian Pierce and Evan Stella also return to the defense corps, Anaheim Ducks prospect Henry Thrun opted to play in the USHL while he awaits the start of Harvard’s collegiate season, and Dylan Herzog brings experience from the British Columbia Hockey League. That depth and experience will give the Saints a chance to develop promising young blue liners Max Burkholder and Riley Rosenthal.
“Our defensemen are a huge part of our team,” McCarthy said. “But it’s a little different this year, because they’re quicker and skate better and they join the rush a lot more. To do that, you have to have responsible forwards who know to get back and cover for the defensemen, and they’ve shown already they do a great job of that.”
The forward group shows promise.
Stephen Halliday posted the highest point total of returning forwards with 13 goals and 38 points in 46 games a year ago. Robert Cronin, Tommy Middleton, Reggie Millette and Riley Stuart primarily played bottom-six roles on the forward depth chart last season but have shown the potential to contribute more offensively.
“We have a lot of new guys, a lot of young guys, who have shown that they can put the puck in the back of the net,” Halliday said. “We’re a really skilled team, and, when everyone’s going, we should be able to compete with just about anyone in the USHL. The key is we have to make sure we’re consistently playing defense and doing the right things away from the puck.
“The veterans do feel like we have unfinished business. We had a great year, but we were a little bitter about how it ended and thought we had a chance to contend for a Clark Cup. That attitude has definitely carried over, and we’re all dialed in to win.”
Dubuque added plenty of Junior hockey experience in the forward group, including Ryan Alexander, Daniyal Dzhaniyev, Jake Goldowski, Tristan Lemyre and Primo Self, while P.J. Fletcher joined the team after playing at Quinnipiac University last season.
Kenny Connors, Connor Kurth and Max Montes represent the future of the team after posting video game-like numbers at younger levels last season.
“We’re definitely capable of playing a very exciting brand of hockey that I think our fans will really like,” David said. “Our skill level and overall ability in attacking has been fun to watch as it’s grown over the last month we’ve been together.”