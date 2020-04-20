Cordell Pemsl is going from the Hawkeyes to the Hokies.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, the former Dubuque Wahlert standout announced he had committed to play at Virginia Tech next season.
A three-year contributor who spent four years in the University of Iowa program, Pemsl will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer his final season.
“I can’t thank him enough for the contributions that he has made to our program over the past four years,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said when Pemsl announced his intent to transfer earlier this month. “He was a valuable teammate on one NIT and two NCAA Tournament teams, all while overcoming three major surgeries over the last six years.”
A 6-foot-9, 248-pound forward, Pemsl played in 96 career games for the Hawkeyes. He started 14 games, all as a freshman, when he averaged a career-best 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
For his career, Pemsl averaged 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while playing an average of 16.3 minutes.
Pemsl scored a career-high 21 points in a 2016 game against Stetson and had a career-high 14 rebounds in a 2017 game against Virginia Tech. He also had a career-high six assists against his future team and posted four steals in a 2017 game against South Dakota. Earlier that season, he blocked three shots in a game against Rutgers.
He scored in double figures 23 times and posted one career double-double with the Hawkeyes.
Pemsl shot 61.7% (116-for-188) in 2016-17, the second-best shooting percentage by a freshman in program history.
After playing in 66 games his first two seasons in Iowa City, Pemsl played in just two games during the 2018-19 season as he underwent surgery to remove hardware from previous knee surgeries.
Pemsl was suspended for two games during the 2019-20 season, one following a September arrest for operating while intoxicated and another in February following an arrest for driving under a revoked license.
He played in 28 games this season and on three occasions grabbed eight rebounds against teams ranked in The AP Top 25. Iowa was 20-11 before playing its first game in the Big Ten Conference tournament, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Hawkeyes were in position for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament — which would have been Pemsl’s first chance to play in the tournament. He was recovering from knee surgery when Iowa played in the 2019 tournament.
A three-year captain at Dubuque Wahlert, Pemsl led the Golden Eagles to two consecutive Iowa Class 3A state basketball championships (2014-15) and a runner-up finish in 2016. He graduated as the program’s all-time leading scorer (1,611 points) and was second in rebounds (878).
Virginia Tech went 16-16 overall last season and posted a 7-13 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Hokies lost to North Carolina in the first round of the ACC tournament.