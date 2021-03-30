The morning after a frustrating shootout loss to USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad, Dubuque Fighting Saints coach Oliver David shared an interesting data package with his players.
Based on all the measurables in that data package, David told his players not to change a thing about the way they’ve been playing. They didn’t, and the next two nights yielded impressive results.
The Saints throttled the same U17 squad, 10-2, on Friday night and cruised to a 7-2 win at Waterloo on Saturday to ease the sting of Thursday’s 5-4 loss. Dubuque earned five of a possible six standings points to move within eight of Team USA for the fourth and final playoff spot in the USHL’s Eastern Conference heading into the final month of the regular season.
“The data package reinforced that we need to keep doing everything we’ve been doing, even though the result wasn’t what we wanted Thursday night,” David said. “The only thing that didn’t happen was scoring a few more goals, but our game is really well put together right now. It’s a nice team game, and we’re able to do a little bit of everything.
“Right now, our game is intact and that’s why we had the results we had on Friday and Saturday. We just need to nurture it by managing our fitness, managing our rest and managing all the COVID protocol.”
General manager Kalle Larsson, David and assistant coaches Justin Hale and Evan Dixon have engineered a remarkable turnaround since the Saints began the season with a 1-10-0 record. This weekend, Dubuque pulled to within one victory of the .500 mark at 18-19-4.
Since late December, Larsson has acquired five players — goaltender Lukas Parik, defenseman Zane Demsey and forwards Andrei Buyalsky, Matt Savoie and John Evans — all without sacrificing prospects or draft picks. And, NCAA-tested defenseman Henry Thrun returned to the team after helping USA Hockey win the World Junior Championships in Edmonton.
“Our team is built really well right now, so much better than at the beginning of the year,” said forward Robert Cronin, who scored two goals and added three assists on Saturday to cap a six-point weekend. “We play well defensively, which transitions into offense. We have a really good team from the net out, and it was just a matter of putting it all together.
“If we keep playing like we have been, we’ll get outcomes like we had the last couple of games. We’re going to keep rolling and keep fighting for that playoff spot.”
It hasn’t just been the recent additions making a difference. All of the holdovers from the opening night roster have taken significant developmental strides in the last few months.
This weekend, 18 different players contributed at least one point to the scoresheet. And, in the 10-2 romp, 15 different players contributed and no player had more than two points.
“It’s super important, and it just shows the depth of our team to have so many guys getting on the scoresheet,” said Thrun, who tallied two goals and four points this weekend. “We have 12 or 13 forwards who can score and 7 or 8 defensemen who can contribute on the back end.
“That’s going to be huge down the stretch. Rather than relying on one line or one defense pairing, we have so many different weapons who can go over the boards. This weekend showed that.”
While the Saints continued to play their own game following the Thursday night setback, the sense of urgency increased the next two nights.
“We know the season is coming to an end, so we’re really ramping things up and firing on all cylinders,” said Savoie, who has contributed 16 goals and 28 points in 23 games and has a five-game goal-scoring streak among his eight-game point streak. “We’re leaving it all out there every night and doing whatever we can to win because we’re still in the hunt.
“You can see it in practice, too. Everything is at a much higher pace than it was a few months ago. And we’ve really come together as a team.”
The team’s confidence has risen, too, during its 17-9-4 run since late December.
“I’ve always had a glass-half-full outlook,” said Cronin, the team’s leading scorer with 21 goals and 41 points. “Omaha had a rough start last year, turned it around and finished second in the West last year before COVID. Teams have bad starts sometimes.
“There was a lot of ground to make up, but we’ve added some key pieces who have been outstanding and a huge reason we are where we are. It’s nice to get so close to .500 after the start we had, but the job’s not done. We still want that playoff spot, and we’re going to fight until the end for it.”
This weekend, the Saints play a home-and-home series with Chicago beginning Friday night in Geneva, Ill. The schedule also includes four games each with Muskegon and Green Bay and one with Team USA.
Two postponed games against Youngstown in early February will not be made up at the Phantoms’ discretion.