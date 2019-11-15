Jack Conroy and Ian Pierce celebrate Military Appreciation Weekend pretty much year-round.
It’s in their blood.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints will hold their annual salute to military this weekend at Mystique Community Ice Center. They host the Tri-City Storm tonight and the Lincoln Stars on Saturday to wrap up a six-game home stand.
“Paying service to the people who have served is something we should do not only on Veterans Day but every day,” said Conroy, a 6-foot, 184-pound forward from Chicago whose parents served in the Army and whose grandfather served in the Air Force. “Our veterans are the ones who have fought or are fighting to make our country free and continue what we have here.
“It’s a great thing to have, and I’m proud that our organization is doing it this weekend.”
Pierce can relate. His half-brother, 30-year-old Sam Vranicar-Pierce, has served in the Marine Corps as a machine gunner and scout sniper during multiple deployments in Afghanistan.
Vranicar-Pierce was injured by an IED on his first deployment, and the thought of receiving similar news during his second deployment kept his family awake most nights.
“Having a family member with a military background really makes you feel grateful for the sacrifices all veterans have made so we can live the lives we live,” said Pierce, a 5-9, 180-pound defenseman from New York. “It’s a special feeling every time he comes home, because you know he’s been through a lot of really tough times.
“I can only imagine some of the experiences he’s had. I know he’s had a lot of extremely intense experiences that not many people would want to experience.”
Because both of his parents served in the Army, Conroy learned many aspects of discipline and service as a young child. And that background played a significant role when he decided on a place to continue his hockey and academic careers.
Conroy committed to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Co., prior to joining the Saints. He will play there following his time in the USHL.
“The educational benefits of going to a military academy are second to none, and I know I’m going to be among a very select group of alumni when I’m finished and I serve my five-year military commitment,” Conroy said. “You have to be prepared and willing. It’s the perfect opportunity to continue my hockey career, receive an Ivy League-type education and serve my country.”
This weekend’s festivities are sponsored by the Hodge Companies and Run4Troops. All active, retired, or veteran military service members will receive a free ticket to the game along with a special $3 off additional tickets for friends and family.
The Saints will also wear special military themed jerseys that will be auctioned off Saturday night. Proceeds will benefit the Veterans Freedom Center.