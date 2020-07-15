Carter Giese was a champion on and off the court.
The Dubuque Wahlert tennis star helped lead the Golden Eagles to four straight state team championships before graduating in 2009, and was known by all as a fantastic young man and a pillar of good sportsmanship.
Sadly, just weeks before graduation from the University of Iowa in 2013, Giese was killed in a car accident.
On the final day of the Mississippi Valley Open juniors tournament, it’s become tradition to present the Carter Giese Sportsmanship Award to the most deserving male and female athletes for the way they conduct themselves on and off the tennis courts.
The 2020 winners were announced on Tuesday at Wahlert’s O’Connor Tennis Center, and it was a hometown sweep. Hempstead’s Jake Althaus and Wahlert’s Caroline Hutchinson were honored with special plaques for their character and passion for the game.
“It’s very meaningful. I’m grateful to receive this,” said Althaus, a sophomore-to-be with the Mustangs. “I’ve always tried to be a great person out on the court. I’m always determined and try my best out there, but I’m never mean to anybody or anything like that.”
This year’s presentation was a little more special than usual, as the plaques were handed out on the very courts that Giese dominated as a prep at Wahlert.
“It’s really cool,” said Hutchinson, a senior-to-be with the Eagles. “I’m honored to win it. I think it’s great that they started this award to remember him. It adds to the fact that this is a tennis tournament, but it’s so much more than that. It’s a big community deal and everyone coming together. That’s really special.”
Althaus received his award just minutes after a tough battle for the boys 16 singles championship with Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native Anthony Schulte, a soon-to-be eighth grader who will attend Cedar Rapids Prairie High School in 2021.
“It was a great match. He was just a great player. I tried my best out there, but I couldn’t quite pull it off,” said Althaus, who settled for runner-up after the 6-3, 6-2 loss. “I’ll just have to work more with my buddy Kareem Kassas out on the courts and have Coach (Andrew) Roos and Coach (Maureen) Bortscheller help me out a bit. I want to keep getting better.”
Althaus’ older brother, Luke, was Hempstead’s No. 1 player the past two seasons. Luke had his senior season canceled this past spring, and Jake lost out on his freshman campaign. But like his older brother, Jake has high aspirations for his first varsity season with the Mustangs next spring.
“I don’t play with Luke all that much, but it would have been a great season for him and all of the guys,” he said. “But we just couldn’t get out there.
“I’ve been working with Kareem a lot, trying to get as good as I possibly can. I want to play No. 1 for Hempstead next spring. I want to be there, I want to work and take my team to state.”
• Grayson Zylstra, of Cedar Rapids, captured the boys 18 championship with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Waukee, Iowa’s Quinn Monson. Wahlert’s Charlie Fair and Senior’s Julian Nemmers were both eliminated in the consolation bracket semifinals.
• Urbandale, Iowa’s Allison Szalay defeated Kathryn Zylstra, of Cedar Rapids, for the girls 18 championship by a 6-2, 6-0 score.
• Cedar Rapids’ Katelynn Kock won the girls 16 championship with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Lily Holland, also from Cedar Rapids. Dubuque Senior’s Riley O’Donnell lost in the consolation bracket final.
• Mackenzie Sagers, from Cedar Falls, Iowa, captured the girls 12 championship with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Waterloo’s Janet Toe.