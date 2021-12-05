You have to be completely dialed in to have a chance to beat the USHL-leading Chicago Steel.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints certainly were on Friday night. Then, on Saturday night, not so much.
Chicago scored five of the final six goals to earn a 6-3 victory on Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center. A night earlier, the Saints cruised to a 7-3 victory in Geneva, Ill.
“We weren’t as sharp mentally tonight,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “We had stretches where we were playing like we did (Friday) night, but we had too many turnovers and we were too inconsistent to sustain it for 60 minutes.
“It seemed like we would work hard, have possession for a while, create a half-decent chance, turn the puck over and they’d get a really good scoring chances. Maybe we were a little mentally tired after (Friday) night, and you can’t be against that team. They turn nothing into something better than anybody. You really have to be dialed in in all aspects.”
Chicago opened the scoring just 4:13 into the first period. Luke Levandowski potted an unassisted goal behind Saints goaltender Philip Svedeback for his fourth of the season.
Gabriel Lundberg triggered the Teddy Bear Toss 8:25 later after a give-and-go with Riley Stuart. He scored his second goal of the season from just outside the blue paint at the left of goalie Christian Manz. Michael Feenstra picked up a secondary assist on the play.
The boxes of stuffed animals will be donated to the local Toys for Tots initiative.
“It was awesome,” Lundberg said. “I was out on the ice with some great guys, and to see how happy they were for me made me that much more happy.
“I got a great pass from Stu, and (Shawn) O’Donnell was battling hard all night. It was a great first period for us.”
Lundberg wasn’t finished. At the 15:32 mark, Stuart skated in from the right corner and dished to Lundberg for a goal from the low slot to give Dubuque a 2-1 lead.
But the Steel flipped the script with three goals in the middle stanza to forge a 4-2 lead.
Shortly after killing a brief 5-on-3 power play, Chicago tied the game on Jayden Perron’s one-timer from the right faceoff circle. Nicholas Moldenhauer set up Perron’s sixth of the season.
Lukas Gustafsson put Chicago ahead 4:20 later. His change-up shot from the top of the right circle eluded traffic and found the top left corner behind Svedeback. Andon Cerbone tallied the lone assist.
Jackson Blake added to the lead with a breakaway goal at the 15:14 mark. From in tight, he faked to his backhand before tucking the puck in the net on his forehand. Gustafsson and Austen May set up Blake’s 10th goal of the campaign.
Dubuque pulled back within 4-3 just 2:28 into the third period. Eight seconds into a power play, Lucas Olvestad wired a shot from the right circle past Manz for his first career USHL goal. Axel Kumlin and Tristan Lemyre moved the puck around the perimeter before Olvestad shot through a screen on the goaltender.
But Chicago got that goal back at the 11:24 mark on a Moldenhauer marker. Miller sealed the win with an empty net goal in the final minutes.
“We know they’re a really skilled team, so we tried to come at them more physically, but I don’t think we battled hard enough tonight,” Lundberg said. “That’s what cost us, as well as the turnovers. (Friday) night, we protected the puck a lot better hand didn’t have as many turnovers, and that’s why we won.”