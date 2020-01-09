The East Dubuque boys basketball team is once again featured in the polls.
The Associated Press listed the Warriors at No. 9 in Class 1A in Illinois’ first poll of 2020. East Dubuque (10-2) received 32 votes after being previously unranked. The Warriors are one point behind No. 8 Quest Academy and two behind No. 7 Effingham St. Anthony.
East Dubuque won its second straight Northwest Upstate Illini Conference game on Wednesday by defeating River Ridge, 63-52, at home. Declan Schemmel led the Warriors with 19 points and Ben Montag added 13.
Stockton 41, Galena 34 — At Stockton, Ill.: Mitchel Coffey scored 13 points to lead the Blackhawks to their first NUIC win. Jacob Townsend finished with a game-high 14 points for the Pirates (4-6, 1-1 NUIC).
Warren 65, West Carroll 54 — At Warren, Ill.: Matthew Riedl scored 19 points, Brayden Bohnsack chipped in 18 and the Warriors rode a big second half to the win.
MEN’s BASKETBALL
Dubuque 90, Coe 85 — At Stoltz Center: Peter Ragen scored 26 points, shooting 9-for-11 from the field and 3-for-3 behind the arc, and the Spartans stormed back from a halftime deficit to defeat the Kohawks. Dubuque Hempstead grad Avery Butler finished with 22 points and Luke Harper added 15 off the bench for Dubuque (9-4, 2-2 American Rivers Conference).
Graceland 77, Clarke 76 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Josh Meier led the Pride with 20 points and Nick Marshall finished with a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double, but Clarke dropped a heartbreaker after getting outscored, 39-36, in the second half. Darius Lasley finished with 17 points and seven assists for the Pride (10-6, 6-4 Heart of America Athletic Conference).
UW-Platteville 74, UW-Oshkosh 70 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Carter Voelker scored 21 points, Drew Gunnick added 19, and Quentin Shields scored 10 as the Pioneers beat the defending national champs to improve to 12-1 overall and 2-0 in the WIAC.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 87, Graceland 54 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Makenna Haase and Morgan Pitz each scored 13 points, two of the five Pride players to reach double figures as Clarke (13-3) rolled past Graceland for another Heart of America Athletic Conference victory.
Coe 71, Dubuque 55 — At Stoltz Center: Lauren Griffith finished with 10 points, the only Spartan to reach double figures as they continue to search for their first American Rivers Conference victory.
UW-Oshkosh 63, UW-Platteville 45 — At Platteville, Wis.: Allison Heckert scored 10 points to lead the Pioneers (8-5, 0-2 WIAC) in the home loss.