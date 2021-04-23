Dubuque Hempstead’s Morgan Hawkins fired a 7-over par 79 to claim medalist honors at the North Scott Lancer Invitational on Thursday at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Long Grove, Iowa.
Hawkins took the title out of a 69-player field, and led the Mustangs to a third-place team finish out of 12 teams with 370. Pleasant Valley took first and Johnston was runner-up.
Dubuque Wahlert finished fourth with a 386, and Dubuque Senior was ninth with 423.
Annika Neumann shot an 89 for Hempstead, while Emma Daughetee had a 98 and Ava Swenson a 104.
Wahlert was led by Katelyn Vaassen’s sixth-place 86, with Ava Kalb shooting a 91 and Anna Kalb a 92. Bree Buxton rounded out the card with a 117.
Kylie Felderman fronted the Rams with a 102, and Mya Beau added a 103. Sadie Richter shot a 106.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Galena 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Taylor Hilby delivered 13 kills and Kate Moran added 11, Grace Wilhelm had 17 digs and Kellyn Romer chipped in 14 assists as the Pirates swept the Hornets, 25-11, 25-11, to finish the abbreviated spring season at 13-2.
Orangeville 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats were swept by the Broncos in straight sets, 25-9, 25-13.
West Carroll 2, Warren 0 —At Warren, Ill.: The Warriors battled hard in a tight second set, but fell 25-14, 28-26. Claire Reidl led Warren with five kills and five digs.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 5, Monticello 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks blanked Monticello for the home victory. Tyrelle Kloser had two goals and an assist, while Carson Michels added a goal and an assist. Nolan Tracy and Julian Nam also scored. Jacob Backey had five saves in net to lead Marquette.
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Western Dubuque 0 —At Epworth, Iowa: The Mustangs (1-5) blanked the Bobacats to earn their first victory of the season.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Dubuque Wahlert 6, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Steele Field: The Golden Eagles blanked the Rams and remained undefeated on the season at 4-0. Gabby Moran scored four goals and Emma Donovan and Maya Wachter also scored for Wahlert.
Bellevue Marquette 9, Monticello 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Delaney Banowetz racked up four goals and an assist as the Mohawks breezed by Monticello. Elise Kilburg, Juliana Penniston, Adessa Leibfried, Maya Oliver and Holly Kremer also contributed goals for Marquette.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Wahlert 9, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Charlie Fair (No. 1 singles), Jack Freiburger (2), Ricky Walker (3), Roan Martineau (4), Sam Timp (5) and Nolan Martineau (6) all won to wrap up the win in singles for the Golden Eagles.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Roos Courts: Kareem Kassas and Jake Althaus battled in a close 6-3, 6-3 defeat at No. 1 doubles, but the Mustangs were shut out by the top-ranked Saints.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Linn-Mar 5, Western Dubuque 4 — At Epworth, Iowa: Meg Besler earned a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles, then teamed with Maci Steffen for a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles to lead the Bobcats, who dropped their third match of the season by a 5-4 score.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sydney Thoms and Madison Lewis lost a tough 6-3, 6-3 match at No. 3 doubles, and the Mustangs were topped by the Saints.
Cedar Rapids Washington 9, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Meyer Courts: The Rams were soundly beaten by a tough Warriors team.