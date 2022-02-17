A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
MADISON CAPITOLS (21-18-2-0) VS. DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (23-10-2-3)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center; and 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Capitol Ice, Middleton, Wis.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The Saints have won all three meetings and have outscored the Capitols, 13-6, although the past two games have been one-goal affairs. Including the two games this weekend, there are four games remaining in the series.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints have won five straight and have earned 13 of 14 possible standings points in their last seven games to move within a point of Eastern Conference co-leaders Chicago and Muskegon ... Stephen Halliday continues to lead the USHL in scoring with 21 goals and 58 points in 38 games, while teammate Connor Kurth has moved into a tie for second with 23 goals and 53 points in 38 games. Last weekend, Halliday tied Shane Sooth for the career scoring lead in Dubuque’s Tier I history with 144 points … Paxton Geisel leads all USHL rookie goaltenders in wins (16-6-0-2), goals against average (2.82) and save percentage (.907) ... Saints captain Riley Stuart has been suspended two games for leaving the bench and joining an altercation Saturday night against Cedar Rapids. The play occurred during a line change at the same time Liam Lesakowski delivered a hit from behind on Halliday. Lesakowski received a five-minute major penalty and a one-game suspension for the hit.
Scouting Madison: After a post-holiday slump, the Capitols have regrouped to go 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 and hold down fourth place in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind Dubuque … Goaltender Simon Latkoczy, a University of Nebraska-Omaha commit who backstopped Chicago to the Clark Cup last season, ranks second in the USHL with 17 wins despite missing extended time while representing Slovakia at the World Junior Championships … Defenseman Luke Mittelstadt, the younger brother of Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt, leads Madison in scoring with 15 goals and 38 points in 41 games … The Capitols rank second in the USHL with 163 goals, two fewer than Muskegon and three more than third-place Dubuque.
TEAM USA U18 (11-17-3-0) AT FIGHTING SAINTS
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The U18 squad swept the Saints, 4-2 and 6-5, on Jan. 7-8 in Dubuque. After tonight, the three remaining games in the series will take place March 4-6 in Plymouth, Mich., against the U17 team.
Scouting Team USA: The Americans are in last place in the Eastern Conference mainly because the U17 team plays the majority of the USHL games. The U18 squad is unquestionably the most talented in the league. NHL Central Scouting listed Logan Cooley as the No. 2 prospect among North American skaters for the 2022 draft. Other projected first-rounders include Cutter Gauthier (No. 6), Jimmy Snuggerud (No. 8), Isaac Howard (No. 12), Frank Nazar (No. 17), Rutger McGroarty (No. 18), Ryan Chesley (No. 22), Lane Hutson (No. 31) and Seamus Casey (No. 32). Dylan Silverstein and Tyler Muszelik are the third- and fifth-ranked goalies in North America, while Geisel ranks 28th and Latkoczy ranks 32nd.