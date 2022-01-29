CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City boys basketball coach Jerry Petitgoue continued to add to his legendary resume, becoming just the 18th high school coach in the nation to win 1,000 games following a 91-69 non-conference win over Milwaukee Carmen Northwest on Saturday afternoon.
Petitgoue, Wisconsin’s winningest high school basketball coach, came into the season needing 16 wins to reach the millennium milestone. Following the win, he spoke to the large crowd in attendance, and recognized a line of former players that reached from baseline to baseline.
“It’s wonderful to do this on our home floor with so many family and former athletes here today,” Petitgoue said. “I never really thought about reaching 1,000 until we headed into this season. I thought we had a decent ball club, and I actually think we are pretty good. It’s nice to finally get it done, and now the kids can get back to working on winning the conference and making a postseason run.”
The Division 4 No. 3-ranked Cubans (16-1) held the Division 3 Eagles (8-5) to well below their 83 points-per-game average, and to just 3-for-18 shooting in the first half. Cuba City used a 19-5 run over the final six minutes of play in the first half to take a 47-32 lead into the locker room.
“We didn’t talk about Coach’s 1000th until right before the game, because he never wants to make anything about himself,” Cuba City senior Carter Olson said. “We all wanted to go out there and win it for him on our home court. He puts so much time and effort into basketball and our team, so it was really great to be a part of him reaching such a crazy accomplishment.”
Olson finished the game with a team-high 29 points for the Cubans, while junior Max Lucey added 23 and senior Mason Reese added 10.
The Eagles, who found themselves in a heap of foul trouble early on, took the lead twice in the first half before the Cubans went on their run. The Eagles were led by sophomore Dupree Fletcher Jr. with 36 points.
“I say that I retired 20 years ago,” Petitgoue said. “I retired from my job of teaching and now I get to do my hobby. I’m not very good at golf, so coaching basketball had to do. We all want to win games, but in the end we want to make these guys into better men. I think we’ve done a good job of that here.”
Petitgoue, who was named the 2020 National Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations, has led the Cubans to three state titles in 1981, 1991 and 1998, along with one runner-up trophy. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2003.
“I think the thing about Cuba City basketball is the consistency we’ve had here,” he said. “We’ve only had a few seasons where we didn’t win 15 games or more. I’m 81 years old, and I’ve had to adapt to some things over the years. I didn’t used to allow long hair or beards. Now, we’ve got a couple beards out there. We used to have two-hour practices and now we will go for an hour and a half or an hour and 20 minutes. We know what we want to get done, and we go to work.”