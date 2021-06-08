Dubuque Wahlert is back at the Iowa state tournament for the 11th time, and the first since 2011.
The fifth-seeded Golden Eagles (11-6) will be facing a recent tournament regular in No. 4 Nevada (13-5), which is making its ninth consecutive appearance and 12th overall.
Here is a capsule look at today’s Class 1A state quarterfinal:
Site — Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Time — 10:15 a.m.
How they got here — Wahlert beat Maquoketa, 10-0; Anamosa, 10-0, and Iowa City Regina, 3-0. Nevada defeated Hampton-Dumont-Cal, 10-0; Iowa Falls-Alden, 8-0, and Denver, 5-1.
Wednesday’s semifinals — Wahlert/Nevada winner vs. No. 8 Sioux City Heelan/No. 1 Davenport Assumption winner, 10 a.m.; No. 7 Gilbert/No. 2 Treynor winner vs. No. 6 Des Moines Christian/No. 3 Waterloo Columbus winner, 10:15 a.m.
Friday’s championship — Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
Wahlert leaders — Maya Wachter (19 goals, 5 assists, 43 points); Gabby Moran (8 goals, 20 assists, 36 points); Emma Donovan (10 goals, 4 assists, 24 points); Ivy Dearstone (7 goals, 1 assist, 15 points, 13 goals allowed, 57 saves); Allie Kutsch (4 goals, 8 points); Liliana Marrerro-O’Hea (2 goals, 4 points); Mary Kate King (1 goal, 2 assists, 4 points); Ana Rivera (1 goal, 2 assists, 4 points); Anna Dehn (1 goal, 2 points); Tatum Manternach (1 goal, 2 points); Allison Munshower (2 assists, 2 points); Lola Grap (2 assists, 2 points); Amya Lavenz (1 assist, 1 point, 8 goals allowed, 23 saves); Ana Chandlee (1 assist, 1 point)
Nevada leaders — Contessa Borwick (17 goals, 7 assists, 41 points); Mayzi Weig (17 goals, 5 assists, 39 points); Kayla Dunson (12 goals, 5 assists, 29 points); Savannah Skaggs (7 goals, 4 assists, 18 points); Alexander Arnaud (5 goals, 2 assists, 12 points); Tori Meinecke (5 goals, 1 assist, 11 points); Melanie Khounsourath (3 goals, 1 assist, 7 points); Isabelle Nelson (3 goals, 1 assist, 7 points); Addi Vorm (19 goals allowed, 49 saves)
Outlook — Wahlert is making its first appearance at Cownie, but was a tournament regular in the early 2000s, winning four titles between 1999-2005 while the tournament was held in Muscatine. Two of Wahlert’s championships came when soccer had just one class. The Golden Eagles cruised through regionals, outscoring their three opponents, 23-0, and completing the first two matches in just more than 100 minutes. Wachter, a St. Mary’s University (Minn.) commit, has scored nine goals in the postseason and her 19 goals ranks eighth among 1A qualifiers. Dearstone, who converted from goalkeeper to forward after suffering a hand injury in the regular season, had two hat tricks in the regional tournament. Moran is third among 1A state qualifiers with 20 assists. Nevada has won 10 straight matches and has outscored its opponents, 55-5, over that span. The teams have not played any common opponents this season and have not met in the past nine seasons. Nevada was rated fifth in the final 1A rankings; Wahlert was sixth.