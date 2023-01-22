Lucas St. Louis wires a slap shot from the right faceoff circle that cleanly beats the goaltender to the top left corner of the net, and the rookie defenseman leaps into the arms of his nearest teammate, Max Burkholder, to celebrate his first United States Hockey League goal.

The loudest cheer at Dubuque Ice Arena on this Saturday night in November comes from St. Louis’ older brother, Ryan, who assists on the third-period power play goal that helps the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 5-4 victory over Muskegon in front of 2,037 fans on Military Appreciation Night. Ryan then makes an abrupt turn away from the celebration line to retrieve the puck for his brother.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.