Lucas St. Louis wires a slap shot from the right faceoff circle that cleanly beats the goaltender to the top left corner of the net, and the rookie defenseman leaps into the arms of his nearest teammate, Max Burkholder, to celebrate his first United States Hockey League goal.
The loudest cheer at Dubuque Ice Arena on this Saturday night in November comes from St. Louis’ older brother, Ryan, who assists on the third-period power play goal that helps the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 5-4 victory over Muskegon in front of 2,037 fans on Military Appreciation Night. Ryan then makes an abrupt turn away from the celebration line to retrieve the puck for his brother.
It’s a souvenir Lucas will cherish for years. Just as he will cherish this season, the first time he has played on the same team as his role model growing up in Old Greenwich, Conn.
“It was really neat to see how excited Ryan was for his brother when he scored his first goal, and any time Ryan scores or makes a really nice play, you can hear Lucas on the bench screaming for him,” Saints first-year head coach Kirk MacDonald said. “You can see how much they enjoy playing together. But, more importantly, this is something they’ll look back on 20 years from now and remember how cool it was.”
The move became possible when the 19-year-old Ryan decided to return to Junior hockey to rediscover his game after spending his freshman season at Northeastern University in Boston. Saints president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson selected him 12th overall in the 2022 USHL Draft.
A year earlier, Dubuque picked Lucas, 17, in the second round of the USHL Futures Draft, and he played two games in Dubuque as an affiliate. Now, they room together and share a car while playing for the Saints.
Lucas and Ryan pay homage to their father — Hockey Hall of Famer and current Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis — by combining to wear his jersey No. 26. Lucas dons No. 2, and Ryan sports No. 6 while serving as an alternate captain.
“It’s been an awesome experience,” said Lucas, a Harvard University recruit who followed in his brother’s footsteps by playing in the BioSteel All-American Game for top NHL Draft-eligible prospects last week in Plymouth, Mich. “I feel like I’ve gotten closer to him this year, and we’ve built a lot of really good chemistry together. It’s been a lot of fun.
“I’ve learned so much from him this year. He has so much experience from his two years in the USHL (with the National Team Development Program) and last year at Northeastern, and he does a great job of leading by example. It’s not just with me, it’s with the whole team. I know if I follow his lead, I’ll be alright.”
But, they’re still brothers.
“It’s been cool because we haven’t been able play on the same team together before,” Ryan said. “I’m pretty much with him 24/7 which has been a lot of fun. We do go back-and-forth sometimes, but it’s still pretty cool having him there and going through the ups and downs of a season together.
“Sometimes, it does feel a little different being his mentor, because we are brothers and we like to keep things pretty light instead of always being so serious. When I feel like he can benefit from some of my advice, I tell him and it’s up to him to listen or not. Usually, he takes it pretty well, but sometimes he doesn’t like the advice.”
Ryan, who recently reopened his college recruitment, leads Dubuque in scoring with 13 goals and 33 points through 26 games. Not coincidentally, the Saints went into a bit of a funk in December, when he represented USA Hockey and won a gold medal at the World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario.
Lucas has contributed two goals and 12 points in 29 games. NHL Central Scouting recently listed him as the No. 166 draft-eligible skater in its mid-term rankings.
This season has been a blessing to Martin St. Louis and his wife, Heather, who follow every Saints game online at www.flohockey.tv. Their other son, 15-year-old Mason, skates for the powerhouse Mid-Fairfield Rangers in Connecticut, so having two sons on the same team makes it a little easier to follow along at home.
“It definitely helps with rewatching their games and trying to help them out,” Martin said on Black Friday, when the Canadiens played an afternoon game in Chicago and he hustled to Dubuque to catch his sons play later that night. “But having them play together is awesome. For Ryan, taking a step back and playing meaningful minutes is a home run, and he gets the added benefit of doing it with his middle brother.
“From afar, I’ve always appreciated Dubuque, how they do things here and how they take care of the kids and help them out. For me, it was a safe spot for them to play, because I knew it’s a great environment away from the ice and they can grow as players at the same time.”
Ryan has garnered significant NCAA Division I interest since reopening his recruitment. But, rather than focus on next year, he has concentrated on his responsibilities in Dubuque.
“It’s been really good so far, but I’m looking forward to the second half and taking a run at the Clark Cup,” Ryan said. “We have such a good group of guys here, and I’m excited to go through this season with everybody here.”
Since their return to the USHL in 2010-11, the Saints have featured six other sets of brothers playing on the same team, including Mike and Kenny Matheson (2011-12), Jake and Michael Downing (2011-12), Keegan and Jason Ford (2012-14), Alex and Jarrid Privitera (2013-14), twins Evan and Mitchell Smith (2013-15) and twins Ty and Dylan Jackson (2018-20).
“The stars aligned and we were able to make it happen with Ryan and Lucas this year,” Larsson said. “I’m super pumped for the two of them and their family, but it’s been great for our organization, too, because they’ve been such important pieces of our team.
“This is what Junior hockey and Dubuque is all about. You can bring in two brothers who are two years apart and have never played together and give them an opportunity to create memories they’ll never forget. It’s one of the many reasons we do this.”
