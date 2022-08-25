It’s easy to be optimistic leading up to the season opener.
Everyone is feeling their best and playing their best. At least until the opening kickoff.
But it’s only natural to feel that way in the Clarke University locker room. After all, the program is still in its infancy, entering just its fourth season with a varsity program and fifth season since launching the program in 2018.
The Pride are 5-22 over their first three seasons, including a five-game season in the pandemic-affected 2020 campaign.
But the hope is this is the season the win total begins to tick up.
“We’re at that point where our team has matured,” Pride coach Miguel Regalado said at the Heart of America Conference’s virtual media day earlier this summer. “We’ve got guys like Darius (Hernandez) and Ron (Jones III) that have been with the program their entire careers, and that’s when you really start to see your team develop. And that’s what I’m looking forward to. I’m looking forward to seeing this team mature on both sides of the football.
“I think we’ve shown signs, especially on the defensive side in the past few seasons that we can be a pretty good defense, and I think it’s time for our offense to step up and match that side of the ball. I do believe if this team stays healthy, I think it’s a team that’s very focused on taking it one game at a time. I think if we can do that, by the end of the year we can see a pretty good product in 2022.”
Regalado will take a more hands-on approach with the offense this year as he takes over play-calling duties.
The Pride averaged just 237.5 yards and 14.3 points per game during a 1-10 campaign in 2021. The defense allowed 396.8 yards and 34 points per game last year.
It should help returning two quarterbacks who started games last year, their leading rusher and at least seven offensive linemen with starting experience.
“I don’t know if we really had an identity (on offense) and knew what we wanted to get accomplished, and there were so many times over the last few years that we were put in a position to be successful on offense and we just couldn’t do it,” Regalado said.
Clarke’s mantra has been 1-0. As in, focus only on winning the game in front of you and forget about everything that comes after.
The Pride’s first chance at going 1-0 comes tonight on the road against Evangel.
“We’ve kind of found our niche now, with plays and formations and things like that,” Hernandez said. “I think this season is going to be a big one, but our biggest thing is going 1-0. We won’t know how good we are until that first game, but based off this summer and how we’ve had this spring, I think the changes Coach Reg has made offensively, defensively, coaching staff-wise, players-wise, I think he’s doing something that’s going to shock our conference. We are in a really good conference, but he’s found every bit and piece that you need to start something as good as we have here.”
Here is a capsule look at the Pride this season:
Coach — Miguel Regalado (fifth season)
Last year — 1-10 overall, 1-4 Heart of America Conference
Returning starters — Craig Elmore (Jr., 5-9, 230, RB); Kenneth Spaight (Sr., 6-0, 190, DB); Caden Miller (Soph., 5-11, 185, WR); Adrian Tamayo (Jr., 5-11, 190, LB); Brandon Mueller (Sr., 6-1, 200, QB); Kenyon Williams (Jr., 6-1, 190, QB); Cesar Aguilera (Jr., 5-8, 165, WR); Griffin Mulcahy (Jr., 6-3, 245, DL); Israel Hernandez (Jr., 5-11, 220, DL); Logan Otting (Soph., 6-1, 220, LB); Dominic Pedroza (Jr., 5-10, 200, RB); Mark Edwards IV (Soph., 5-11, 180, DB); Johel Gonzalez (Jr., 6-3, 190, DB); Alexander Schaad (Sr., 6-1, 250, DL); Jeremy Lennox (Sr., 6-2, 260, OL); Ron Jones (Jr., 5-7, 340, DL); Shawn Buhr (Jr., 6-0, 280, OL); Ricci Giambruno (Soph., 6-2, 265, OL); Andrew Richards (Soph., 6-4, 300, OL); Andrew Culpeper (Soph., 6-4, 310, OL); Zach Juarez (Soph., 6-0, 250, OL); Kenneth Murray (Jr., 5-11, 275, OL)
Other returning veterans — Jackson Ostrander (Soph., 5-8, 165, WR); Jaquan Graham (Soph., 5-8, 150, WR); Jalen Smith (Soph., 5-11, 235, DL); Darius Hernandez (Jr., 5-10, 195, RB); Malik Inabinette (Soph., 5-10, 175, QB); Sean Ceasar (Jr., 5-7, 175, RB); Jayden Wyer (Soph., 5-10, 170, WR); Gabe Deadwiler (Soph., 5-10, 150, WR)
Schedule — Aug. 25: at Evangel; Sept. 3: MISSOURI VALLEY; Sept. 10: at Central Methodist; Sept. 17: BENEDICTINE; Sept. 24: at Baker; Oct. 1: MIDAMERICA NAZARENE; Oct. 15: PERU STATE; Oct. 22: at Culver-Stockton; Oct. 29: GRACELAND; Nov. 5: at William Penn; Nov. 12: at Grand View
