A loss last week to Dubuque Senior seems to have ignited the Dubuque Hempstead baseball team.
After Wednesday’s 21-0, 10-0 sweep at Waterloo East on Wednesday, the Iowa Class 4A No. 4-ranked Mustangs have now won six consecutive games and are 14-2 overall. Hempstead has outscored its opponents by a whopping 80-9 margin over the last six contests.
John Cornelius went 2-for-2 with a double in the opener and Dane Schope, Zach Sabers and Nolan Schroeder all doubled to lead Hempstead’s 21-run outburst. Schroeder also earned the pitching victory in a game that was called via the mercy rule in the fourth inning.
Lane Wels and Solen Munson homered in the nightcap, while Johnny Muehring collected two hits and Anthony Houselog allowed just two hits on the mound to complete the sweep.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-6, Dubuque Wahlert 1-5 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Tommy Specht doubled, but Wahlert managed only four other hits against Prairie ace Maddox Frese in the opener. In the nightcap, Landon Stoll had a pair of hits, including a double, and Jake Brosius tripled for Wahlert.
Dyersville Beckman 8, North Linn 5 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers won the non-conference matchup of traditional baseball powers.
(Tuesday’s late games)
MFL/Mar-Mac 5, Clayton Ridge 2 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Max Havlicek struck out nine and pitched a one-hitter for MFL/Mar-Mac. Caden Helle had the hit and drove in a run for Clayton Ridge.
South Winneshiek 11, Edgewood-Colesburg 1 — At Calmar, Iowa: Three pitchers limited Ed-Co to one hit in the non-conference game.
PREP SOFTBALL
River Valley 7, Prairie du Chien 4 — The Blackhawks saw their season come to an end in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals.
Iowa-Grant 9, Mineral Point 6 — The Panthers won the Division 4 regional final and advanced to sectionals next week.
Boscobel 3, Cuba City 0 — The Bulldogs won a Division 4 regional final and advanced to sectionals next week.
Belmont 9, Argyle 5 — Belmont advanced to play Barneveld in the sectional round next week.
Bellevue Marquette 11-10, Midland 0-1 — At Wyoming, Iowa: The Mohawks leveled their record at 6-6 with the convincing doubleheader sweep.
(Tuesday’s late games)
Dubuque Wahlert 9-9, Cedar Rapids Washington 8-3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Golden Eagles earned their first two wins of the season with a conference sweep. Anna Roling had three hits and earned the win in the circle in Game 1. Roling went 3-for-5 in the second game with two doubles, while Izzy Pfeiffer and Myla Breithaupt each had two hits to complete the sweep.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-4, Dubuque Senior 0-5 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Emma Link went 2-for-3 with a double in the opener, but Senior fell. The Rams put up four runs in the first inning of Game 2 and held on to salvage a sweep. Josie Potts had two hits and Meredith Gatto earned the pitching victory.
Western Dubuque 9-4, Linn-Mar 2-2 — At Marion, Iowa: Brynn Walters had three hits, Maddie Harris added two, Meg Besler homered and Sydney Kennedy scattered four hits to lead the Bobcats in the opener Tuesday night. In the nightcap, Sara Horsfield and Walters had two hits each, Maddie Heiderscheit drove in two runs, and Meredith Hoerner pitched a five-hitter for Western Dubuque.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
(Tuesday’s late games)
Dyersville 6, Bellevue 4 — At Farley, Iowa: Riley LeGrand, Luke Plunkett, T.J. Deardorff and Camden Smyka had two hits apiece in support of winning pitcher Zach Kammin, a right-hander from the University of Kentucky, in the semifinals of the Farley Tournament late Tuesday. The Whitehawks will play Farley at 7 p.m. Saturday for the title.
Peosta 14, Rickardsville 1 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Nate Ramler went 4-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs to lead the Cubs on Tuesday night. Andrue Henry and Connor Grant also went deep for Peosta, and Matt Hirsch and Nick Lembezeder added two hits apiece.