GALENA, Ill. — Zach Meyer didn’t need much convincing.
But his coach knew which buttons to push, anyway.
Meyer, East Dubuque’s senior guard, drained two big 3-pointers in the second half to break open what was a close game as East Dubuque pulled away in a 44-27 boys prep basketball win Friday on the road over rival Galena.
“That felt great,” Meyer said. “The last couple games I’ve been kind of off, but coach (Eric Miller) keeps telling me ‘keep shooting it, you’re a 40 percent 3-point shooter.’ So I’m like okay. It worked.”
It wasn’t that easy the whole way, though. While East Dubuque (18-2, 6-0) struggled out of the gates missing its first four shots, Jacob Townsend scored Galena’s first four points of the game and the Pirates (11-9, 2-4) jumped on top with a 6-0 lead.
The Warriors coughed up three turnovers on their first five possessions, some fueled by the imposing wingspan of the 6-foot-5 Townsend.
But Townsend picked up his second foul just under five minutes into action and did not return until the start of the second half, but was limited with foul trouble in the second half as well.
Trey Culberston sliced the Pirates’ lead in half with a 3-pointer with 2:11 left in the first quarter.
East Dubuque knocked down just three buckets in the first quarter, but they were all from 3-point land as the Warriors hung on.
That trend continued as Zach Schulting connected from long range midway through the second quarter to give the Warriors their first lead of the game, 15-14.
The second quarter was classic rivalry hoops. The home crown fueled the Pirates and foiled the Warriors. Turnovers stymied both teams, but they each answered with timely stops and shots. Neither team led by more than three as the teams traded blows.
Galena junior Ryan Holland buried an off-balance 15-footer from the wing with just two seconds left in the second to fittingly send the game to the break tied at 20.
Meyer’s pair of 3-pointers, the second coming with 49 seconds left in the third, led a Warrior onslaught that gave ED a double digit lead.
“Our second-half half-court defense really turned up the intensity,” Miller said.
“And then we hit some big shots.”
Galena meanwhile, struggled after halftime. Clay Folks’ 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the game nearly doubled Galena’s second half output as the Pirates managed just seven points after the break.
“We got some good looks, but sometimes there’s just a cap on that rim,” Galena coach Wienen said. (East Dubuque) is a really good team.”